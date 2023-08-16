Hey August Babies, You Get 1 Free Ticket To Petronas Twin Towers This Merdeka Month!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

In conjunction with Petronas’ 49th anniversary, Malaysians born in August get to redeem a free admission ticket to visit the Petronas Twin Towers throughout this Merdeka month!

To redeem the ticket, you just need to show your MyKAD or MyKID at the ticketing counter as proof of your birthday. You’re not allowed to redeem the ticket on behalf of someone else.

You’ll also need to confirm the date and time of your intended visit with the counter staff as the timing is subject to availability.

Tickets are expected to be quickly redeemed so hurry on to get yours as it’s on a “first come, first serve” basis.

The complimentary ticket is only valid until 31 August.

What you’ll get to do and see during the tour

After getting your tickets, you’ll be assigned a tour guide who will lead a group of 20 people to the Skybridge on the 41st floor.

The double-decker Skybridge is 170m (558 feet) up in the air and provides a good vantage point of the city.

You’ll then head over to the Observation Deck on the 86th floor where you access even better views of the Kuala Lumpur skyline. On this floor, you also get a close-up view of the towers’ spires and marvel at the architecture.

In addition, you’ll get to learn about the iconic tower through scale models and interactive Augmented Reality (AR) screens here.

The educational trip continues at the 83rd floor where you’ll get to experience digital displays and watch informative videos to learn more about the Petronas Twin Towers.

The whole tour isn’t complete if you did not stop by the Petronas Twin Towers Gift Shop at the Concourse Level. Maybe you can get something to remember your trip here!

What’s the Skybridge?

The Skybridge is a double-decker bridge connecting both towers on Levels 41 and 42.

Measuring a length of 58.4m, the bridge is deliberately designed to be partially attached to the main building as an allowance for small movements during high winds and storms to prevent breakage.

While it sounds scary, the Skybridge is actually sturdy and it’s safe to cross to and fro.

What if you missed out on the tickets? No worries, there are plenty of places to check out this month to show your patriotic spirit.

