Pet Society Return Online After Cancellation In 2013 

If you grew up around the early days of Facebook, you would have most likely spent your time playing games on Facebook. Be it Friends for Sale or Ninja Saga, Facebook back then allowed for users to connect through its online games.

Pet Society, was in fact, another popular online Facebook entertainment that many users hopped onto with their friends. Well, thanks to Google Play, players can now return to taking care of their virtual pets.

Called Pet Pals City, the new format allows users to enjoy the same nostalgia as its predecessor. Users, for instance, are able to customise their own pet and virtual house with over 2,000 items.

Beyond that, Pet Pals City also allows users to meet and interact with other users across the globe virtually. And since nothing comes for free (even here), users can participate in various activities to earn coins and benefits.

The activities include treasure hunts, mini arcade games, and races in the stadium. In addition, the game also hosts community events like art contests and polls.

But what happened to Pet Society?

While we are glad that Pet Pals City is here to stay, it is natural to ponder what led to Pet Society’s shutdown in 2013. This is especially considering that the game was successful during its heyday.

Not only did it manage to garner 50 million monthly players, but it also made US$100,000 a day by selling its in-game items. So why the shutdown?

Well, according to Eurogamer, games publisher Electronic Arts (EA), the decision to do so was due to strong competition from its competitors like FarmVille. Therefore, EA felt “things stopped making as much sense.”

“Pet Society was modern at the time of its conception, but it wasn’t built to scale up like later Facebook games, and, in a cruel twist, the players’ enthusiasm made it a more costly operation.”

The closure obviously did not sit well with fans as many created petitions on Change.org, urging for it to remain on the server.

Regardless, we are pleased to know that it made its return online. Users can now play Pet Pals City on Google Play, App Store, browsers, and Facebook (just like old times!).

