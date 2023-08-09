[Watch] David Foster & Friends Give AirAsia Passengers Mini Concert Up In The Skies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The concert David Foster & Friends went off without a hitch in Malaysia on 7 August. The concert featured a host of American music artists like Michael Bolton, Katharine McPhee, Loren Allred, and Peabo Bryson.

Even our very own pop queen Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza belted several numbers at the Mega Star Arena that night.

Siti serenaded the crowd with Jennifer Rush’s 1984 song The Power of Love, while Foster accompanied her on the piano. Rush’s love song was later popularised by Celine Dion.

For some lucky AirAsia passengers, it seemed like the concert continued up in the skies.

Twitter user Maju (@seminitlebih) posted a video online showing David Foster and his musically talented friends holding a mini-concert on a plane.

Using the plane’s PA system, Foster introduced his star-studded lineup of friends to passengers and had them sing a few lines of popular songs.

Michael Bolton sang his song “When A Man Loves A Woman” while Peabo Bryson’s voice was instantly recognizable as he sang the popular song from Disney’s Aladdin “A Whole New World.

Loren Allred dazzled as always when she sang “Never Enough” from the 2017 film The Greatest Showman.

Siti also stood in front of the plane to sing her song “Aku Cinta Pada Mu.”

Some of the songs that passengers heard included All-4-One’s 1994 cover of “I Swear” and one of the cabin crews belted Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.”

Thank you all very much. We love AirAsia. Keep flying AirAsia” David Foster

After thanking everyone, Foster proceeded to greet passengers sitting at the back.

Although the performances were brief, it certainly was a memorable flight for the passengers and flight crew that day.

