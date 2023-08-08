[Watch] Siti Nurhaliza Shows Off Vocal Prowess At David Foster’s Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Siti Nurhaliza has done it again, people. The number 1 singer in Malaysia gave a thrilling performance with her strong but mellifluous voice during her performance with David Foster at the David Foster and Friends concert last night (7 August) at the Mega Star Arena.

She serenaded the crowd with Jennifer Rush‘s 1984 song The Power Of Love, later popularised by Celine Dion, while Foster accompanied her on piano.

A lot of fans who went to Foster’s concert last night recounted the moment when Siti belted out the song perfectly and shared the video on social media.

Siti Nurhaliza with David Foster – The Power of Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h2enadZ0tp — lita ❤️‍🔥 wooi yik (@CityLita) August 7, 2023

The Power of Love by Siti Nurhaliza with David Foster



Hitman : David Foster And Friends Asia 2023 pic.twitter.com/9LTBcLylSk — lita ❤️‍🔥 wooi yik (@CityLita) August 7, 2023

A lot of people chimed in the comment section and expressed their astonishment at Siti’s performance despite her age.

Many remarked that the “queen is back”. Previously, some people assumed that Siti was no longer able to sing the way she used to due to her age, but she definitely proved them wrong last night.

Honoured to be the only local artist to be invited to perform

The songstress worked with David Foster nine years ago during the SapuraKencana Petroleum Malaysia Grand Prix Gala Dinner and Concert in 2014 where she sang Whitney Houston’s version of I Will Always Love You.

Initially, when she heard she would be the only local artist invited to collaborate with David Foster again for his show this year, she felt small after looking at the list of international singers who will be performing alongside him.

But she also expressed her happiness and gratefulness for being chosen even though she’s already 44 years old.

This is an opportunity not to be missed because even with the emergence of many young, talented singers out there, Foster’s management still chose me.



Standing on the same stage as Foster is every artist’s goal. Even though I’m 44 years old and have only previously been well-known in Asia, I still think it’s not too late for me to gain recognition on a global scale. Siti Nurhaliza

Here are some other songs she performed last night. One was from her newest album, Sitism, called Sehebat Matahari, while another was just her fooling around with Foster when he asked her to perform All By Myself.

Sehebat Matahari

Sambungan Sehebat Matahari by Siti Nurhaliza with David Foster ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bPZ16WpMiw — lita ❤️‍🔥 wooi yik (@CityLita) August 7, 2023

All By Myself

EKSKLUSIF ‼️



Permintaan Khas Oleh David Foster sendiri utk Siti Nurhaliza nyanyikan lagu All By MySelf ..SPONTAN ya .. buktinya siti tkthu nk guna key apa dia suruh david cari sndiri . Adderrr. See her level?? Huhuhu pic.twitter.com/vtAwMVadvY — lita ❤️‍🔥 wooi yik (@CityLita) August 7, 2023

