Fresh Catch? Woman In Thailand Discovers Fishhook In Fried Catfish

Nowadays, food delivery services make it easy for people but it comes with its own set of problems.

Recently a 31-year-old woman named June in Thailand had a shock when she discovered a dish she ordered from a restaurant in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi still had a fishhook attached to the fish.

According to her, she ordered fried catfish, plain rice, and rice with mutton for lunch on 27 July through a delivery service, as reported by Thaiger.

While enjoying the lunch, she discovered a fishhook and line in the fish’s innards. This discovery raised concerns about food safety and hygiene standards. June, a catfish fan, alerted a friend to the discovery.

When June contacted the restaurant regarding the incident, the staff assured them they had cleaned the fish thoroughly.

Later, they offered June a fresh dish of fried catfish but still in a state of shock, June instead requested a refund, and the restaurant refunded her 120 baht (RM15.70) for the dish.

June described the fear had she swallowed the hook as she would then require surgery to get it removed.

Fear lingered long after the incident, causing her to check her food before consumption meticulously, and has prevented her from consuming catfish or any fish-based dishes since.

This kind of incident seems to be happening frequently these days and it is the responsibility of restaurant owners and workers to make sure that the food that is served to customers is edible.

