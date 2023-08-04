ALBA Unveils Brand New Exclusive Collection For Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

It sure is a lucky day to be a Malaysian as ALBA has just introduced its brand new Malaysia-exclusive timepieces. Along with the two newest additions to the family, the Japanese company has just released six exclusive trendy watches just for Malaysians.

The eye-catching Malaysia-exclusive models are AL4529X1, AL4531X1, AL4527X1, AL4525X1, AL4533X1, and AL4535X1.

These bad boys are sure to excite the local market with their attractive dials ranging from stunning light blue, and dark green to a more rugged black half matte sunray. These models also comprise both stainless steel bracelets and black silicone straps.

The exclusive Malaysian pieces

Depending on one’s preference and objective for the day, customers have the liberty to choose as each of the watches is designed to enrich and complete one’s expression.

The collection, which is a collaboration with Thong Sia Group, came due to Malaysia’s huge demand for durable and trendy watches. Hence, given ALBA’s lifelong commitment to offering quality timepieces, it only made sense for ALBA’s latest lineup.

Thong Sia Group’s Managing Director, William Hui, is in fact, grateful and honoured to keep working with ALBA to produce some of the best timepieces.

Our strong partnership with ALBA fostered since 1980 has been a fruitful journey. Being the brand’s sole distributor in this country for over 40 years, we are immensely grateful that ALBA has continued to trust us in delivering the best of offerings and services to our loyal customers. Thong Sia Group’s Managing Director, William Hui

To further enrich the brand, ALBA has also appointed local influencer Sean Lee as the brand’s friend. They believe having him will further inspire the new generation of young customers to embrace their individuality and lifestyle.

Customers can get their hands on the new models, priced between RM655 and RM665, at Thong Sia outlets nationwide.

In addition to the six exclusive items, customers can also have their pick at ALBA’s latest SIGNA Men and Women addition. The AT3J09X1 model, which is designed for men, comes in a black and blue patterned dial.

Men’s collection

This oozes masculine charm, representing the warrior spirit of the Samurai. Whereas the female addition, AH7BP6X1, exudes subtle sophistication and a touch of elegance for modern-day women.

Women’s collection

For more information on ALBA and its latest additions, click here!

