Two Yong Tau Foo Bowls For RM94.20? Woman Learns Painful Lesson

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

We all know yong tau foo is a favourite Malaysian street food. It is made up of various ingredients, among them fishballs, sausages, tofu, dim sum, mushrooms and chee cheong fun.

Recently, a Facebook user shared her experience of paying RM94.20 for two bowls of yong tau foo at the food court of a mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Azura Baharudin posted on Facebook a photo of the bowls in question as well as the receipt.

According to the receipt, she was charged RM8.80 for three enoki mushrooms. Some pointed out that a packet of enoki mushrooms only cost RM1 at supermarkets.

She was also charged RM14.40 for three broccolis and quail eggs.

Azura remarked that when she bought yong tau foo for the whole family from a different place, it only cost her RM30.

She however noted that the yong tau foo at the food court was probably pricier taking into account the location.

Admitting it was her fault for not checking the price for each item before ordering, she advised others to take it as a lesson not to repeat the mistake she made.

Netizens who commented were also shocked at the price, with some saying that yong tau foo at food courts should not be that expensive.

However, some said considering the food court was located in a major shopping mall in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, that could be why the price was high.

Get your yong tau foo fix

If you would like to get yong tau foo but you’re not willing to fork out close to RM100 for two bowls, here are some places you can consider.

Foong Foong Yong Tau Foo 621, Jalan Merdeka, Kampung Baru Ampang, 68000 Ampang, Selangor.

Segambut Yong Tau Foo 67, Jalan Segambut Pusat, Taman Segambut, 5120 Kuala Lumpur.

Yong Tau Foo Kampung Pandan 4, Jalan Thaver, Kampung Pandan, 5510 Kuala Lumpur.

Restoran Yong Tau Foo Chan Chan 69, Jalan 11/62a, Bandar Menjalara, 52200 Kuala Lumpur.

Ipoh Road Hakka Yong Tau Foo 2, Jalan Wangsa Utama, Taman Wangsa Permai, 52200 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor.



Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.