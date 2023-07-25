ALF And Biker Mice From Mars Set To Return, Thanks To Ryan Reynolds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Anyone who grew up in the 80s and 90s would remember how big of a deal ALF and Biker Mice From Mars were. Biker Mice From Mars which ran for three seasons and ALF for four, were a cultural hit among youngsters back in the day.

Well, thanks to Ryan Reynolds, a new generation of youths can now enjoy the shows as he is bringing them back into the mainstream. As reported by Deadline, Reynolds is reviving the classics through his production company, Maximum Effort.

“Some people know that I am a motorcycle enthusiast,” said Reynolds in an official statement.

“So it was only natural for us to jump on board Biker Mice from Mars.”

Together with Fubo, he looks forward to putting a new spin on the franchise.

As for 80s ALF, Reynolds is reintroducing the show through sponsored segments as part of a deal with Fubo and his company.

“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” Reynolds said.

He continued, “Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life.”

Therefore, ALF will return to sponsored segments known as Maximum Moments on the company’s channel, Maximum Effort Channel.

ALF was a popular puppet sitcom that ran from 1986 to 1990. The show centred around a family who cares for an alien life form (ALF) after they find it in their garage. Instead of reporting to the authorities, they hide him and take him into the family.

Whereas, Biker Mice from Mars, tells the story of Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie – three Biker mice motorcyclists who escaped a war on their home planet Mars. To prevent the same fate on Earth, the trio take it upon themselves to protect it.

The upcoming Biker Mice from Mars series will be directed by Brian Volk-Weiss. Along with him, Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, and Michael Goodman will executive produce the show. However, no release date has yet to be confirmed.

