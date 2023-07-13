Ryan Reynolds Reveals Deadpool 3 First Look 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Nearly a year has passed since Ryan Reynolds confirmed Deadpool 3 was happening. The Canadian actor who made the announcement online, took fans by surprise after announcing that Reynolds along with Hugh Jackman was set to reprise their iconic roles in the upcoming MCU film.

Despite Jackman’s earlier promise to retire from the role, the Australian star is wearing his Wolverine claws one last time. But since the exciting news, not much has been revealed about the upcoming project. This was until Reynolds himself unveiled the first peek on his Instagram.

The Free Guy star shared a photo of the duo in their respective characters’ costumes on set. Reynolds can be seen sporting his red superhero jumpsuit, whereas Jackman, on the other hand, is wearing a never-before-seen yellow and blue outfit.

Contrary to his previous appearances as the character, his outfit is paying homage to the comics this time around, as it resembles his character’s signature look in the comics.

But aside from Reynolds’s posting, fans have also gotten more insights since new photos of them on set have emerged online.

In one picture, for instance, the pair are engaged in a heated battle with one another. Reynolds’ Deadpool is seen evading Jackman’s claws. And in another photo, Jackman’s Wolverine seems to be in agony as his character is hit by Deadpool.

While the film’s premise has not been revealed, the photos do confirm that the duo will go head-to-head in battle again in the upcoming movie.

Other updates include Jennifer Garner’s involvement in the movie. It has just been confirmed that Garner will appear as Elektra. And though it has not been verified, the MCU project is also said to welcome a bunch of fan-favourite figures from the X-men universe.

