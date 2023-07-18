Terry Lin To Perform In Malaysia This Coming October 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Taiwanese superstar Terry Lin is coming back to town to serenade Malaysian fans this coming October! After a four-year gap, Lin is officially bringing his One Take 2.0 World Tour to the Arena of Stars at Genting Highlands.

The star who got his start from the singing competition “I Am a Singer”, was last here in Malaysia in 2019 for his previous One Take tour.

The event proved to be successful as local fans gathered to commemorate the various hits from his discography. This year would be no different as fans can come together this coming 14th October to immerse themselves in his catalogue once again.

The concert is expected to cover all of the hits from his time with Lee Chi in the group Ukulele in 1991 to his time as a solo artist.

Lin first found fame in 1991 as a member of the group Ukulele. His debut album, Confession found success in Taiwan and Hong Kong, selling millions of copies. The band then went on to produce four Mandarin albums and two English cover albums before parting ways.

While the disbanding upset some fans, Lin’s popularity was not affected. The singer continued to shine as a solo act with hits like Mona Lisa’s Tears and Single Love Song.

In fact, he has been nominated five times for the Golden Melody Awards in the Best Mandarin Male Artist category. He has also since been known for his clear and elegant high-pitched voice.

Tickets for his upcoming concert are priced between RM 288 and RM 988. They are expected to go on sale 21 July at noon.

Click here for the booking of tickets and further information.

