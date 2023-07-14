Elon Musk Tweeting Away During Meeting With Anwar Ibrahim?

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today had a virtual sitdown with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Anwar said he congratulated and welcomed Musk’s move to open up a Tesla headquarters, Service Centre, and Brand Experience Centre in Selangor.

They also discussed SpaceX’s involvement in the Starlink satellite service, which has the potential to improve internet coverage in remote areas with minimal physical infrastructure and land requirements.

Naturally this dominated social media conversations today but later on, one Twitter user made a rather amusing observation.

The Prime Minister’s Office’s communications team earlier informed press members that the virtual meeting started at 9.30am and lasted for about 25 minutes.

This means the time frame of Anwar and Musk, together with Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz sitting in the virtual meeting was from 9.30am to 9.55am.

Everyone knows apart from Tesla and SpaceX, Musk owns Twitter. Not only that, Musk also tweets at @elonmusk.

Apparently, if timestamps are to be believed, Musk was tweeting during that time. This was highlighted by Twitter user @bytebot.

We checked it out for ourselves. And yes, according to the timestamps of his tweets, Musk did appear to be sending out tweets during the meeting. However we do not know if Musk is the only person who handles his Twitter account, or if he used the schedule Tweet feature.

The timestamp showed that his last tweet before the meeting started was at 9.25am.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

To be fair, it would appear that he only started tweeting again at 9.50am, just five minutes shy of the time the meeting supposedly ended which means it does look like he spent a good 25 minutes away from Twitter.

Cool — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

Good summary — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

Very important — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

You can do that too 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

And here’s the tweet that got us digging into Musk’s Twitter timeline.

