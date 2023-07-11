Dare To Listen To Mona Fandey’s Voice In Malique’s New Song ‘Sedih Hati”?

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Did you know that Malaysian rapper Malique’s new song “Sedih Hati” has an eerie element in it?

“Sedih Hati” came out on 3 June 2023 and it featured the voice of “bomoh” turned convicted killer, the late Mona Fandey in the song’s intro and background music.

According to Sinar Harian, the song’s title is taken from the lyrics in Mona Fandey’s Ratapan Anak song she sang in 1987.

TikTok users admitted that they felt a little creeped out hearing the song, but also praised Malique for trying something different in his musical composition.

They said the former Too Phat member never fails to create quality work.

Netizens appreciated the poetic lyrics and the gangster-style rap beats in the song.

Who is Mona Fandey?

Mona Fandey, real name Maznah Ismail, aspired to be a singing sensation. She adopted the stage name Mona Fandey while she performed.

When her career in the performing arts didn’t pan out, she became a “bomoh” (shaman). Her clientele allegedly included politicians and people from the elite society.

In 1993, Mona and her husband, Nor Affendy Abdul Rahman, were approached by Mazlan Idris, a politician with an eye on the Menteri Besar of Pahang seat.

The couple allegedly agreed to give Mazlan a talisman comprising of a tongkat and songkok supposedly owned by the late first Indonesian president Sukarno, with an offer of RM2.5 million.

Mazlan agreed to pay RM500,000 and to give them 10 land titles as a guarantee for the remainder.

Mona Fandey. Image: Wikipedia

However, Mazlan was reported missing on 2 July 1993 after withdrawing RM300,000 from a bank in Kuala Lumpur. He allegedly met Mona in Raub, Pahang on the same day.

According to New Straits Times, the couple planned to kill Mazlan after a land deal went wrong and invited him over for a cleansing ritual.

Based on reports, Mazlan’s murder took place between 10pm and midnight on 2 or 3 July 1993. It was said Mona chopped off his head in a ritual.

His body was then dismembered into 18 parts and buried in a hole inside a storeroom of an unfinished house.

After the murder, Mona and her husband went on a shopping spree in Kuala Lumpur. They bought a Mercedes Benz and she had a facelift.

The police found Mazlan’s body parts on 20 July 1993 after arresting the couple’s assistant Juraimi Hassan in an unrelated drug offence case.

Two days later, Mona and her husband were arrested and it kicked off a highly publicised trial.

Mona’s case is also one of the last cases in Malaysia to be tried with a jury system. All trials by jury were abolished on 1 January 1995.

Mona, her husband, and Juraimi were tried in the Pahang High Court by a 7-person jury. All three were found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging.

The trio had tried to appeal their death sentence and sought pardon from the Pardons Board of Malaysia to no avail.

They were given KFC as their last meal the night before their execution and were hung on 2 November 2001 at Pudu Prison.

Throughout the trial, Mona reportedly showed no remorse and behaved erratically. She loved the attention gained from her notoriety.

Her last known famous words were “I will never die (Aku takkan mati).”

