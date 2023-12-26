“Axiata Arena is Final” – Siti Nurhaliza Addresses Request for SNBJ Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 19 December, leading national singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza announced a concert scheduled for 9 March 2024.

The announcement brought joy to devoted fans of the artist, widely known as TokTi, marking her return to solo performances after an extended hiatus.

The concert, titled “Sebuah Epitome Saya Siti Nurhaliza,” is set to commence at 8.30 pm at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

Nevertheless, the chosen venue stirred discussions as some advocated for the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil (SNBJ), as the event location.

Axiata Arena Confirmed, No Desire To Compete With Anyone

The singer, famous for the song “Jerat Percintaan,” anticipated issues regarding the concert’s venue in the coming year.

According to Siti, some expected the concert to be held at SNBJ, supposedly to surpass the record set by the famous international band, Coldplay, previously.

“The concert’s location was determined from the beginning of planning, which was a few months ago. Therefore, it has no connection to the claim of wanting to compete with any other previous mega show. The choice of Axiata Arena is final,” she emphasised.

Apologies to Fans Unable to Purchase Tickets

Meanwhile, Siti, who is also the wife of Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, expressed gratitude as concert tickets sold out within two hours.

However, she apologised specifically to fans who couldn’t buy tickets for the concert.

“Alhamdulillah. Thanks from the bottom of my heart. I apologise to those who couldn’t buy tickets. I understand some kept trying and couldn’t get them.

“There will be other opportunities in future performances. Pray for me,” she said, as quoted from Kosmo.

Siti Nurhaliza previously held the record for the largest audience, with 70,000 attendees during the 2004 Fantasia Tour at SNBJ.

This record was held for 19 years before being surpassed by the famous British rock band Coldplay during the “Music Of The Spheres World Tour.”

When the group, consisting of Chris Martin, Johnny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, performed there, about 75,000 spectators flooded SNBJ on 22 November.

