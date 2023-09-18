Fashion Designer Apologises After Criticism For Using Saudi Flag On Mini Skirt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi faced substantial backlash from the public for including the Saudi Arabian flag on a mini skirt during the SS24 Runway Show at London Fashion Week.

This sparked outrage as many believed that this act disrespected Islam due to the presence of sacred verses on the flag of the Middle Eastern country.

Recognising the controversy that had arisen, the fashion designer issued a public apology and announced the removal of the mini skirt from the collection.

Shahada Inscription on the Mini Skirt

The short skirt bore the Shahada, which translates to ‘There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah’ in Arabic.

Apart from the skirt displaying the Saudi Arabian flag, other models also showcased skirts featuring flags from various other countries. However, many argued that the Saudi Arabian flag should not have been used, considering it contains sacred verses.

“I am in no way shape or form religious, but this is extremely disrespectful. Knowing that the Saudi flag says the word Allah on it and they’re using it as a provocative miniskirt shows how shameless the fashion industry has become in regards to religions of all kinds,” one social media user said.

Many questioned the intent behind the design and demanded its removal from the collection.

Source: Twitter

Despite the fashion designer’s attempts to defend the choice, criticism continued to pour in.

Source: Twitter

Acknowledging the mistake, Mowalola issued the apology through a tweet.

“One of my key inspirations for SS24 was to use the national flags of different countries. After the show, I found that one of these flags – Saudi Arabia – features sacred words, and its use has caused great offense. Now that I’ve been educated on this topic, I sincerely apologise for this.

“I’ll ensure this design is removed from the collection. I deeply regret any hurt or offense my oversight may have caused. Thank you for holding me accountable, and I appreciate your understanding as I learn from this experience,” Mowalola concluded.

The renowned fashion designer is a Nigerian-born talent based in London. She is also a famous singer known for using various textures and materials in her creations, inspired by youth culture.

