[Watch] US TikTok Influencer’s Fav Restaurant In London Is Malaysian Eatery Sudu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian cuisine seems to be famous not only here but also internationally.

Recently, TikTok influencer known as @condimentclaire shared her favourite restaurant in London.

For this LA-born gal, her favourite in London is Sudu. A Malaysian eatery.

Located in Queens Park, the restaurant serves Malaysian street food and coffee.

In the video, Claire said that this was one of the best Malaysian foods that she had ever tasted in her life.

The restaurant is open from Monday to Sunday, and they offer the services of dine-in and take-out. People can go there for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

They serve a variety of Malaysian food, starting from the classic roti canai to fried cuisine and the classic rojak and kerabu.

Claire and her friend ordered the roti canai served with chicken curry. They also had the beef Rendang and coconut rice with a side dish of fried anchovies and peanuts.

According to her, the toti canai is the best thing on the menu as it is crispy and paper thin.

For deserts, they had the classic ABC, which is blended ice topped with flavoured syrups, condensed milk, grass jelly, and corn.

@condimentclaire so many flavors and the staff is so nice ♬ original sound – Claire

Sudu – Malaysian Eatery

Pic Credit: Instagram

The restaurant is run by Fatizah and Irqam Shawal. Their parents were the ones behind the famous Satay House in Paddington Spot.

The restaurant is modelled after the “kopitiam” found in Southeast Asia.

“There’s no way we could carry on our parents’ legacy and not serve up our dad’s beef rendang, nasi goreng, nasi lemak, or nasi cam cam (nasi campur).

“These recipes have been in our family for nearly 50 years, and we would have done a disservice to Sudu by not including them on the menu because they’re so delicious and so popular,” stated the siblings, as reported by The Standard.

Condiment Claire

Pic Credit: Instagram

Claire Dinhut is a TikTok personality with over 620,000 followers on the platform, where she provides recipes, food hauls, and, of course, her go-to condiments.

Dinhut studied history and literature at Harvard, focusing on modern societal history and film studies. She wrote a thesis on Christian Dior and the rise of modern femininity during World War II.

She currently lives in the UK and said in one of her videos that she is fascinated by different cultures and that there is much to be learned from the past.

A food lover, Dinhut grew up in a multicultural household with a Greek-American mother and a French father as reported by the Valley.

Her love for food and condiments has influenced her understanding of different cultures and their histories.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.