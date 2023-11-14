Cameron Highlands Secures Spot Among the World’s Top 51 Beautiful Destinations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Renowned for its cool climate and stunning natural landscapes, Cameron Highlands, situated in Pahang, has earned international acclaim.

Conde Nast Traveler (CN Traveler) has recognised it as one of the 51 most beautiful destinations globally.

CN Traveler acknowledges Malaysia’s diverse beauty and notes that selecting just one enchanting location is challenging.

“It’s hard to pick just one beautiful spot in geographically diverse Malaysia, but Cameron Highlands might be the winner. ”

Source: luccie3 / Pixabay

Located in Pahang, this 275-square-mile area boasts the country’s largest tea plantations, with picturesque green hills visible from afar.

Visitors can also explore butterfly gardens and strawberry fields, adding to the region’s charm.

Joining Cameron Highlands on the list are other Asian gems such as Ha Long Bay (Vietnam), Palawan (Philippines), Mount Fuji, Arashiyama Bamboo Grove (Japan), and Danxia Landform Geological Park (China).

Cameron Highlands’ inclusion places it in the company of renowned global destinations like the Amazon (South America), Cappadocia (Turkey), Greenland (Denmark), The Great Barrier Reef (Australia), and more.

Source: charismatic / Pixabay

Situated at an altitude of around 1,500 meters in the Titiwangsa Range, Cameron Highlands accommodates over 30,000 residents across towns like Ringlet, Brinchang, and Tanah Rata.

Additional settlements include Lembah Bertam, Kuala Raja, Kuala Terla, among others.

Sir William Cameron first explored Cameron Highlands in 1885 while mapping the Pahang-Perak border.

The area’s allure has since made it a must-visit destination in Mother Nature’s greatest hits.

