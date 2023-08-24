KL Fashion Week 2023 Marks 11th Year With Stylish Revolution Across 7 Locations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

With a fresh and invigorating approach, the 2023 Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW2023) returns for its 11th annual showcase, promising an exhilarating fashion experience.

Running from 21 to 27 August, the event will unfold over seven days, featuring the impressive works of 50 fashion designers and brands, all set to present their captivating ready-to-wear collections across seven distinct venues.

Among the highlights of KLFW2023 are the debut appearances of some exciting designers:

Fairuz Ramdan

Andy Sulaiman

Ezzati Amira

ZaimiZulkafli

Supercrew

The inaugural show of KLFW 2023 will proudly spotlight eight distinguished designers from the Malaysia Official Designers Association (MODA), acknowledging KLFW’s unwavering support for the organization’s new endeavors and innovations.

Source: KLFW2023

Source: KLFW2023

Andrew Tan, the visionary founder of KLFW, shared his insight into the event’s journey since its inception in 2013.

He emphasized the continuous backing received from an array of fashion designers, sponsors, and the local fashion community.

Our vision for KLFW2023 is to eliminate any negative aspects and ensure an unwavering focus on design, creativity, and the advancement of the fashion industry. Andrew Tan, Founder of KLFW

Source: KLFW2023

The Forces Behind KL Fashion Week 2023

This year, a consortium of prominent entities has joined hands to champion Malaysia’s most anticipated fashion event.

Key sponsors include:

AmBank Group

L’Oréal

NX Holdings Berhad

MOCCONA

Watsons

Colgate

AirAsia Ride

Santan

Steve Maddin

Isetan Kuala Lumpur

Vida

Laurastar

GHD

Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, CEO of AmBank Group, highlighted the third year of their partnership, emphasizing their commitment to elevating KL Fashion Week through their financial prowess.

Source: KLFW2023

Source: KLFW2023

Ankit Porwal, CEO of CPD MYSG L’Oréal, shared his perspective on the event’s impact, noting its potential to not only showcase fashion but also inspire confidence in women.

NX Holdings Berhad makes its debut appearance as a sponsor this year, while the MOCCONA coffee brand rejoins KLFW for the second year, underlining the event’s growing influence.

Redefined Venues for KLFW2023

Adding to the excitement, KLFW2023 has redefined its venue selections, which include:

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur

Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur

Naza Tower

Platinum Park

Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral

Boathouse

InterContinental Kuala Lumpur

FashionConnect.23 and the Return of the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards (KLFA)

Reviving the event’s educational facet, FashionConnect.23 and the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards (KLFA) are back this year.

Fashion Connect serves as an educational platform, fostering a sustainable and progressive ecosystem within the fashion industry.

Sponsored by AmBank Group, this event promises engaging experiences and thought-provoking discussions with design and cultural luminaries.

The inaugural 2022 forum featured prominent figures like fashion designers Kit Woo, Nurita Harith, and Rizman Nordin, alongside key figures from the Malaysia Investment Development Authority (MIDA), AmBank Group, Maxis, and Capital A.

The KLFW Awards ceremony, introduced in 2021, returns this year after a successful debut, with a focus on recognizing excellence in the fashion sphere.

The event attracted 150 distinguished guests to witness the presentation of 14 prestigious awards, adding to the grandeur of KLFW’s unfolding legacy.

