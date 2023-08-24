Datuk Vida’s Attire for BEHATI Steals the Show at KL Fashion Week 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

On the third day of Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2023 (KLFW2023), which took place at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur on August 23rd, all eyes were on BEHATI, a standout fashion designer of the event.

BEHATI brought a unique concept to KLFW2023 this year, titled ‘Pahlawan.’ This concept saw headpieces take center stage, creatively blending black, grey, and white hues in their fashion designs.

What made BEHATI’s fashion show at KLFW2023 particularly captivating was the infusion of traditional headpieces into modern runway looks, all while accompanied by the enchanting notes of classic Malay melodies.

Image: TRP

Image: TRP

Among the standout pieces in BEHATI’s showcase at KLFW2023 was a grey ensemble that intriguingly resembled delicate folds of aluminum foil.

Image: TRP

The runway not only showcased fashion but also featured actress Sharifah Sakinah, who graced the catwalk with poise and elegance, embodying the essence of BEHATI’s collection.

Image: TRP

Making a remarkable appearance at BEHATI’s show during KLFW2023 was none other than female entrepreneur Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, who is more commonly known as Datuk Seri Vida.

Her outfit seamlessly embraced BEHATI’s concept, demonstrating the brand’s versatility.

Image: TRP

However, the event also stirred playful commentary from netizens, with some likening Datuk Vida’s attire to glistening aluminum foil and others humorously drawing comparisons to astronaut gear.

Nevertheless, kudos are well-deserved for BEHATI’s founder, Kel Wen, for presenting such an intriguing and visually captivating fashion narrative at KLFW2023.

The fusion of tradition and modernity, showcased through the lens of distinctive headpieces, added a unique touch to the event’s unfolding legacy.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.