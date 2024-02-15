No, Malaysia Did Not Execute Ian Miles Cheong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Rumours are rife on American Twitter of Ian Miles Cheong being executed by the Malaysian government.

But who is he and why is American Twitter hating on him so much?

The rumour started with Kristi Yamaguccimane posting a tweet saying that Cheong had been executed by the Malaysian government at the order of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

🚨X(formerly Twitter) is protecting the Malaysian authorities responsible for this situation🚨 pic.twitter.com/K9xoa036zM — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) February 14, 2024

Other Twitter users also hopped on the bandwagon, further fuelling the fake information.

In case it needs to be spelled out, no, Anwar did not order for Cheong to be executed. Malaysia does not order for executions the way drug cartels would.

There is no law in Malaysia that says a person can be executed for voicing their opinions on social media.

BREAKING: Ian Miles Cheong released by Malaysian authorities after pleading down from execution to castration: “There wasn’t anything to cut off,” says RMP Husain pic.twitter.com/Cdte7LPFKG — Mick Mais (@therealmickmais) February 14, 2024

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Ian Miles Cheong is set to be publicly executed February 15. In a stunning turn of events, the Malaysian government has voted unanimously to use the Brazen Bull as the method of execution. pic.twitter.com/SH6Wb3AWuF — Silverhand (@lmpressiveCock) February 14, 2024

To this, Cheong responded by saying that he cannot even take a peaceful nap without waking up to some nonsense.

Seriously. I can’t even take a nap without waking up to some nonsense. I’ve gotten numerous death threats from far-left transgender activists upset about my reporting on their activities though so that’s… fun. https://t.co/64xX1aJjUy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2024

Who Is This Guy?

For many who might be wondering who Cheong is, he is a Malaysian who is based in Ipoh, but has been tweeting a lot, and we mean A LOT about American politics.

According to Daily Dot, Cheong, a prominent right-wing commentator on Twitter, gained recognition for his involvement in US politics, having previously worked as a gaming journalist and moderator on Reddit.

NST said Cheong was affialiated with Canadian news organization Rebel News and was engaged in American and European political discourse, attracting high-profile followers like Elon Musk, but has avoided commenting on Malaysian politics.

On 7 October 2023, Cheong tweeted that Israel also has the right to defend itself following the Hamas attack which later resulted in further escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

However, this tweet has been recently deleted from his Twitter account.

🚨🇲🇾#BREAKING: Ian Miles Cheong has DELETED his tweets supporting Israel's "right to exist" and Israel's "right to defend itself." pic.twitter.com/PGqB5ut0IG — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) February 14, 2024

Although being hated by fellow Malaysians, Cheong stated that he is proud to be a Malaysian.

I’m very proud of being Malaysian despite what other sources claim. I have always been interested in foreign politics and I am concerned with America’s international actions. That’s it. Ian Miles Cheong, NST

Regarding his post on Israel, he said he only expressed the horror of the incident that happened on 7 October 2023.

“I was expressing my horror at the events that unfolded on 7 October, 2023, along with the rest of the world when the footage was live streamed on the internet”, he said.

Nevertheless, he remains for many an embarrassment as a Malaysian for his continuous rants on the situation in America despite living in Ipoh.

