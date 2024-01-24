[Watch] Locked Out From Your Apartment? Try Hiring A Crane

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The technology these days has become sophisticated with the likes of electric vehicles, cashless payment and more.

Even house locks these days are in the form of electronic door locks for extra security. Keys are no longer required to unlock doors and homeowners only need to input digital codes.

While electronic door locks look sleek and secure, it’s not a foolproof invention just like any other technological advancement.

A woman in Selangor was locked outside her home

Recently, a woman in Selangor found herself locked out of her home when the electronic door lock malfunctioned.

Facebook user Tammy Kin Nee was stuck outside her home when she couldn’t get her electronic door lock to work.

She told The Straits Times that the electronic door lock was already giving problems last Sunday (21 January) around 2pm.

Since she was locked out, she had to consider two options available to her: to break down the door or stay trapped outside.

If she breaks down the door, she will have to pay RM800 to fix the damage and spend another RM2,000 to RM3,000 to get a new electronic door lock.

However, an ingenious idea struck her when she saw a worker trimming tree branches on a crane.

She decided right there and then that her best option was to hire a crane to lift her to her apartment balcony on the fourth floor.

It didn’t take her long to call a crane operator and rent one from the company. China Press reported that she paid RM500 to hire her “ride.”

After about five minutes on the crane, she finally gained access to her home through the balcony.

Image: Tammy Kin Nee/FB

What to do if your electronic door lock malfunctions?

According to iProperty, electronic door locks have both pros and cons.

Among the benefits of having an electronic door lock are:

Can be accessed from afar.

Have high-security features.

Hard for robbers to break into a home.

However, the electronic door lock has its flaws too. The door lock can be hacked and an issue can arise if the batteries are expired.

Here are some tips to prevent your electronic door lock from being hacked:

Buy electronic door locks from reputable brands or feature high-security features and encryption such as two-factor authentication (2FA) or 128-bit encryption.

Don’t use personal information such as your birth date or any numbers that can be guessed just by doing a little digging into your background as your passcode.

Ensure the passcode is short.

Combine meaningful numbers in a random order.

Change your passcode every few months.

Don’t write down your passcode on paper that can be easily found by other people.

If your door lock comes with software, ensure it’s up to date to fix security bugs and protect from security threats.

