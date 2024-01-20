Malaysia Truck Crane Maker Gains Key Safety Mark

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A truck-mounted crane manufacturer has become the first in Malaysia to attain a major safety certification from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

Fassi Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd was awarded the qualification licence at a ceremony graced by DOSH director-general Ir Mohd Hatta Zakaria.

The accreditation allows Fassi to directly market its locally made cranes for domestic use without additional permits.

CEO Michele Dossi said it “reinforces Fassi’s position as a recognisable international brand, locally produced in Malaysia.”

Fassi Certification Ushers in a New Era of Workplace Safety

The Italian-owned company had to meet strict criteria set by DOSH over the quality and features of its crane models.

This included demonstrating advanced safety mechanisms, load testing and thorough documentation.

Malaysia has battled an image of poor workplace safety standards, especially around construction sites.

The Fassi certification represents improving safety governance – a priority for DOSH, which oversees industrial regulation.

Zakaria said his department “works diligently to uphold safety requirements for such heavy machinery.”

Fassi staff gathered to celebrate the company becoming the nation’s first in its industry segment to achieve prestigious certification from DOSH. (Pix: Fassi)

Driving High-Tech Manufacturing: Fassi’s License and Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 Initiative

The licence may also boost high-tech manufacturing under Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 initiative.

Fassi highlighted its state-of-the-art facility and leveraging technology in the production process.

Industry 4.0 aims to digitise manufacturing sectors from automotive to aerospace.

The programme has targeted safety and sustainability as key objectives in upgrading factories and supply chains.

Guardian of Worker Welfare

DOSH operates under the Ministry of Human Resources to govern workplace safety and health across Malaysia.

As the primary agency overseeing occupational safety, DOSH is responsible for administering laws, enforcing regulations, auditing sites and conducting training.

The department strives to cultivate a preventative safety culture by setting legally enforceable standards instead of only reacting after incidents.

Additionally, DOSH offers certifications to accredit firms, competency of workers and safe operation of equipment like forklifts or cranes.

These safety qualifications help raise overall capabilities throughout Malaysia’s occupational ecosystem.

