Whoscall X PDRM Sees Reduction In Pick Up Rate Of Scam Calls

Whoscall powered by Gogolook, a leading brand in TrustTech that enhances global security with anti-fraud technologies and risk management services today announced that its collaboration with PDRM has yield considerable success in reducing the pick up rate of scam calls amongst Malaysians by 10% within 8 months.

This collaboration between Whoscall and PDRM has been ongoing since January 2023 and it involves fraud number database sharing from PDRM Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) portal to Whoscall data system.

Whoscall, who currently has over 100 million download caller ID application with the largest database in East Asia and Southeast Asia has successfully detected 3.1 million fraudulent calls and sms in Malaysia as of August this year (2023), out of which 318,147 of the fraud numbers detected were from PDRM CCID portal which was imported to Whoscall’s database.

With the shared database from PDRM, we were able to add the PDRM tagging on unknown calls under Scammer (Verified by PDRM). This method proved to be very successful in deterring Malaysians from picking up the scam calls. Data collected showed that the user pick up rate of scam calls dropped from 21% to 11% within 8 months. We are extremely pleased with the results and will remain committed to supporting PDRM CCID in protecting Malaysians against scammers and frauds through our AI technology and proprietary database of over 1.6 billion phone number entries. Manwoo Joo, Chief Operating Officer of Gogolook

Joo added that Whoscall has very recently launched a new feature, the Whatsapp unknown call identification which is free for all Whoscall users.

This new feature works to protect users from potential scam and fraudulent calls conducted via Whatsapp. This feature is a welcome addition to the URL Scanner feature which was introduced in May this year.

The “URL Scanner” helps users ensure a link’s safety quickly and conveniently, thereby protecting users from clicking on phishing links by mistake.

Commenting on the partnership during PDRM’s visit to Gogolook’s headquarters in Taiwan, ACP Azman Mohd Isa, Chief Assistant Director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) at Bukit Aman said they were pleased to see the positive results from the collaboration with Whoscall.

This partnership with Whoscall is a key element in PDRM’s ongoing Anti-Scam Campaign which offers an actionable step to protect against scammers by leveraging Whoscall’s unknown call identification technology. We are pleased to know that Whoscall is continuously developing and introducing new features in order to keep up with the constantly-changing strategies of scammers. We look forward to continuing this collaboration with Whoscall for more scam prevention projects to fight the crime together. ACP Azman Mohd Isa

Whoscall app has been specifically designed and developed to act as the first line of defense to equip users with a powerful anti-fraud technology application that updates fraud numbers to help users avoid scam calls and stay alert at all times.

With the database sharing between PDRM CCID portal and Whoscall number data system, we ensure Malaysian users get the most updated fraud number database by simply installing the Whoscall application on their mobile phones. Manwoo Joo

Whoscall was previously endorsed by the Selangor State Government and is the first and only caller ID application endorsed by PDRM with acknowledgement and recognition for the personal data protection system in the application.

Whoscall users are able to search phone numbers from unsolicited messages and calls against Whoscall’s growing list of potential scam-related numbers and reveal unknown caller IDs using their free app.

Today with the added features of URL Scanner that helps in detecting fraudulent websites and the recent Whatsapp unknown call identification Whoscall has become the ideal app of choice in combating scammers.

For more information on Whoscall’s features and updates, click here or download the Whoscall application for free here.

