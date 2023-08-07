Maybank Users Report MAE App Is Down, Problems Logging In And Zero Balance!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Previously, Maybank has encouraged its users to install the MAE app for better security while carrying out any bank-related transactions.

However, the new app still proved to be buggy with some issues.

Maybank users using the MAE app today (7 August) reported that they had problems logging in.

If they managed to log in, they have a shock of their lives because their bank balance showed zero.

Some netizens who experienced similar issues with their MAE app said they couldn’t reach Maybank customer service for the time being.

On Maybank’s website, the bank said there’s an issue with the Maybank2u system and advised users to carry out banking matters via the MAE app for the time being.

Users still report problems logging into the MAE app. For now, Maybank has not issued a statement about the matter.

Is anyone else having issues with MAE? I am not able to login. And i cant reach Maybank customer service. @MyMaybank — Dr Maryam Tahir (@DrMaryam7) August 7, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.