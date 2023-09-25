Ramen Mob Hits The Mark In Serving Authentic Japanese Flavours [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of our city’s dining scene, Ramen Mob beckons as a hidden treasure, promising an unadulterated Japanese gastronomic journey.

With whispers of its culinary brilliance spread among foodies, I couldn’t resist the need to explore Ramen Mob’s innards and learn what makes it unique among Japanese restaurants.

Image: John Peter Tan / TRP

So, for this trip, I visited the Ramen Mob’s outlet at Taipan, Subang. And upon getting there, I quickly learned of Ramen Mob’s specialty in preparing its signature Ramen.

For one, Ramen Mob specialises in various toppings for its noodles, so you can add-on extras like hand-made Gyoza, perfect cuts of pork shoulder, roasted pork belly slices, or add what you especially like (Ajitama, Seaweed, Negi, Black Fungus, Bamboo shoots) to make an idiosyncratic mash-up.

This can be a lot, but it’s good to note that their signature dishes are the Shiro Ramen and Oyabun Signature Abura Ramen.

Source: @ramenmob.my / Instagram

And then there are the bowls of noodles, in this case, an iteration of soup ramen with four flavours—Aka (Spicy miso broth), Kuro (Garlic broth), Spicy Mala, or mix two flavours together! If that’s your thing.

It’s a choose-your-own-adventure sort of place, and each decision ends in buttery rich noodle-slurping joy. Served with a variety of accompaniments.

You can pair these flavourful broths with your preferred protein, whether it’s Meatless Ramen, Chashu Ramen, Gyoza Ramen, or Yakibuta Ramen, and there’s even an option to choose Keto-friendly Konjac Noodles.

Source: @ramenmob.my / Instagram

Ramen and its variations have been essential for a long time in Japan; soup ramen, or dry ramen, became popular about ten years ago in Malaysian cities, and Ramen Mob’s drool-worthy ramen has also made the jump, especially due to its reasonable prices.

If ramen is a work of art, then the ingredients are the paint. Their menu is inspired by the traditional flavours of Japan, with a special focus on the rich, savoury taste of Hakata-style ramen that they make from scratch.

Ramen Mob puts a great deal of skill and attention to detail to ensure that the broth, noodles, and toppings are all prepared to perfection through a whopping 16-hour cooking process.

They serve soup and dry ramen with options to enhance each dish with additional flavours such as black garlic and spicy miso.

This ensures that each bowl is packed with the freshest and most authentic flavours whilst allowing you the option to combine, explore and decide what suits you best.

Image: John Peter Tan / TRP

In Japan, ramen is given a certain level of ceremony in regard to the process and ingredients it takes to put it all together. However, eating it is still often a casual experience, done standing up at a bar or in a quick-service fashion.

Few dishes are as comforting as a hot bowl of ramen. Tender noodles, rich broths, savoury meat, and perfectly cooked soft-boiled eggs—what more could you want?

Final Verdict

The Oyabun Abura Mazesoba Ramen truly stole the spotlight!

This indulgent ramen boasts a thicker, more satisfying chewiness, tantalisingly coated in sinful pork lard oil, creating a unique umami explosion that’s truly one-of-a-kind.

Complementing this culinary masterpiece are succulent slices of chashu, expertly grilled and glazed with a smoky-sweet yakiniku sauce reminiscent of Japanese BBQ, delicate bonito flakes, and a perfectly prepared onsen egg you can mix in, much like the experience of enjoying Japanese chili pan mee.

Source: @ramenmob.my / Instagram

Be sure to stir everything up and, more importantly, add a hit of acid (psst! Kirin Beer!) to counter all the pork, pasta, and oil.

What sets Oyabun apart is not just the exceptional taste but also the surprisingly reasonable prices. At just RM24.90 for the soul-warming soup ramen and RM27.90 for the unforgettable Oyabun creation, this is a dish that won’t break the bank but will undoubtedly leave your taste buds in awe.

Ramen Mob has very good versions of gyoza, or Buta (pork) dumplings; and karaage, or Tori (chicken) — fried.

A hearty recommendation for the appetisers: Tori Karaage. These crispy, bite-sized chicken are fried to perfection, resulting in a delicious and crispy treat.

Source: @ramenmob.my / Instagram

There are other items on the menu, notably the fried snacks such as Ebi Fry, Nankotsu Karaage, Buta Katsu, Menchi Katsu, Sweet Corn Tempura, Yasai Croquette, and an impressive list of appetisers.

This foodie haven is an absolute must-visit! Whether you’re a seasoned ramen lover or a first-timer, it’s an experience worth savouring.

Get your gang together for a feast like no other.

Source: @ramenmob.my / Instagram

And because travelling to Japan itself is crazy expensive, Ramen Mob keeps things exciting by adding new seasonal flavours based on their own travels.

Address: Taipan, Unit 2-01, Wisma Conlay, 1, Jalan USJ 10/1, Taipan Business Centre, 47620 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Opening hours: 11AM – 3PM & 5PM – 10PM daily.

Closed on Mondays.

