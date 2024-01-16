Slim Doc Unveils Jack Lim’s Transformative Journey And With A New Year, New You Carnival To Welcome The Year Of The Dragon

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The 1 Doc Group of Companies is poised to redefine the transformative journey with a groundbreaking approach that transcends the conventional. In a thrilling announcement, the company unveiled the remarkable transformation of Mr. Jack Lim, Malaysia’s radio DJ and actor, who serves as the ambassador for Slim Doc and Hair Doc.

Simultaneously, an exciting New Year, New You Carnival was in full swing from January 12 to 14, 2024, heralding the Year of the Dragon and championing local businesses.

Jack Lim’s Inspiring Journey With Slim Doc

Renowned entertainer, radio DJ and Actor, Jack Lim, also known as 林德荣, embarked on a transformative journey with Slim Doc’s UltraEM Plus treatment. His journey, akin to a phoenix rising from the ashes, delves beyond numbers to encapsulate a holistic approach to individual health and wellness.

Jack’s six-month odyssey resulted in a staggering 13kg, size losses from XXXL to L, a testament to Slim Doc’s cutting-edge technology and tailored methodology. Beyond the visible transformation, Jack experienced improvements in health indicators such as reduced fatty liver syndrome, improved sleep patterns, and heightened energy levels.

This success story epitomised Slim Doc’s commitment to holistic well-being, transcending numerical metrics to embrace a comprehensive approach to health and body care. Jack Lim encouraged others to follow suit, stating, “Stop hesitating and act on it. Slim Doc is your professional slimming expert.”

Revolutionizing Celebrations: A New Year, A New You

Complementing Jack Lim’s triumphant transformation was 1 Doc Group of Companies’ Carnival which was set on 12 to 14 Jan 2024. Moving away from traditional celebrations, this carnival aimed to foster community spirit and support local businesses.

Set at Sunway Velocity Nanjing Street, the carnival offered a curated experience with engaging activities, diverse live performances, pampering sessions, and lucky draws. While the event retained its festive charm, the focus shifted to providing attendees with an immersive experience that transcends mere entertainment.

The event showcased One Doc, Hair Doc, Slim Doc, and esteemed endorsers, who each contributed to the theme of transformation. The central goal was to create lasting memories and foster a sense of belonging within the community. The special appearance by Jack Lim added a touch of celebrity glamour, promising attendees a unique and unforgettable experience.

In line with Slim Doc’s commitment to well-being, the event also offered free trial sessions from Slim Doc, One Doc, and Hair Doc. It’s more than just a celebration; it’s a manifestation of Slim Doc’s dedication to community connection and the pursuit of personal growth.

About 1 Doc Group Of Companies

Founded in 2016, 1 Doc Group of Companies is a beacon of excellence, a multi-award-winning PicoPulse Centre in Malaysia. The centre’s commitment to non-invasive facial treatments and its accolades underscore its dedication to providing accessible solutions for clear, radiant, and youthful skin.

Enquiries

For more information about the New Year, New You Carnival, feel free to check on Slim Doc's:

