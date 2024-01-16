7-Eleven Malaysia Launches 7EGoGreen Campaign To Strengthen Its ESG Commitment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (“7-Eleven”), the country’s leading convenience store chain, today launched the 7EGoGreen Waste2Life campaign, solidifying its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives designed to reduce the carbon footprint.

In collaboration with NGOHub and Alam Flora Environment Solutions (AFES), the one-year program, Waste2Life, aims to empower the Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) residents by raising awareness, educating and fostering recycling habits through the collection of recyclable items and knowledge-sharing sessions ensuring the residents have access to accurate recycling information.

Standing from right: Jason Chandrasekhar, General Manager, Fresh Food & Quality Assurance of 7-Eleven Malaysia; Chun Wah Hoo, Managing Director of NGOHub; Mohd Noor Md Tahir, Chairman of Rukun Tetangga Community (KRT) Desa Rejang and Sentul District Unity Squad Leader; Ts. Ismi Azura Istear Khan, Manager Recovery and Treatment AFES and Syed Redza Algadrie, General Manager, Store Development and Assets of 7-Eleven Malaysia.

Chin Hor Wai, General Manager of Marketing at 7-Eleven said, “7EGoGreen Waste2Life initiative extends beyond an environmental campaign; it serves as a platform for the community to delve into proper recycling practices, minimising the environmental impact of waste. At 7- Eleven, we believe that effective climate action begins within our community, and it is our responsibility to raise awareness and empower the community to address the climate impacts.”

“Through 7EGoGreen, 7-Eleven aspires to bring a positive impact on six United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs): clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, responsible consumption and production, climate change, life below water and life below land,” she said.

Chun Wah Hoo, Managing Director of NGOHub said, “I am profoundly committed to fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainable living. The 7EGoGreen Waste2Life campaign, in partnership with 7-Eleven, AFES and the community, is more than just an initiative; it’s a movement towards creating a lasting impact on both our communities and the planet. At NGOhub, we believe that real change starts at the grassroots level. By educating and engaging with the PPR communities, we’re not just spreading awareness about recycling; we’re empowering individuals to become active agents of change in their own lives and surroundings. We are excited to see the transformative effect this campaign will have, not only in reducing waste but also in inspiring a ripple effect of sustainable practices that extend far beyond the duration of the program. Our commitment to the environment and to the communities we serve is unwavering, and we are proud to be part of an initiative that truly embodies these values.”

Its collaborative partner, AFES will offer a ‘Buy Back’ program, enabling individuals to receive cash incentives for bringing in recycled items. In addition to the cash incentive from AFES, participants are eligible to receive a 7-Eleven goodie bag when recycling 500g and above of recyclable plastic and cardboard.

Nazar Abdul Raof, Chief Operating Officer of AFES said, “Our vision as a company is to be the leading environmental solutions player, committed to shaping a greener future through our sustainability best practices. We are delighted to be part of the7EGoGreen Waste2Life campaign and offer our best-in-class recycling services. Aside from collecting and sorting the recyclable items, we will also be leveraging our experienced team and talents to provide a series of environmental awareness talks where the communities will be enlightened on how recycling can leave a positive impact on the world. We support the Government’s call to embrace the innovative approach of a circular economy where waste can now be transformed into a type of resource. This strategic partnership is also part of Malakoff’s business pillar, Malakoff Environmental Solutions’ aspiration to focus on environmental management and solutions that are dedicated to serving communities and the planet.”

Mohd Noor Md Tahir, Chairman of Rukun Tetangga Community (KRT) Desa Rejang and Sentul District Unity Squad Leader stated, “7EGoGreen is a good initiative by 7-Eleven that encourages community responsibility in waste management. Embracing recycling not only reduces our carbon footprint but also fosters a sense of collective responsibility. I hope to see more programs like this in the future.”

7-Eleven Malaysia fosters robust employee engagement by promoting and encouraging its workforce to actively participate and volunteer in initiatives that champion sustainability. A notable example is the impactful Waste2Life program.

Besides Waste2Life, as part of the 7EGoGreen campaign, 7-Eleven has kicked off the Bring Your Own Cup (BYOC) program where customers will be rewarded with a 5% discount on hot and cold beverages when they bring their own cup to all 7CAFé outlets starting from 15 January 2024.

With the reduction in cup usage, the objective of the BYOC campaign is to minimise plastic waste, thereby decreasing the overall amount of plastic waste generated.

“Moving forward, we hope that our efforts in preserving the environment will make a positive impact on the climate,” Hor Wai said.

In the ESG efforts, 7-Eleven Malaysia cultivates strong employee engagement by actively promoting and encouraging its employees to participate and volunteer in initiatives supporting sustainability, such as the impactful Waste2Life program.

The launch event held today at Dewan Terbuka Desa Rejang was attended by Jason

Chandrasekhar, General Manager, Fresh Food & Quality Assurance of 7-Eleven Malaysia; Syed Redza Algadrie, General Manager, Store Development and Assets of 7-Eleven Malaysia; Mohd Noor Md Tahir, Chairman of Rukun Tetangga Community (KRT) Desa Rejang and Sentul District Unity Squad Leader; Ts. Ismi Azura Istear Khan, Manager Recovery and Treatment AFES and Chun Wah Hoo, Managing Director of NGOHub.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.