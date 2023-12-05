Join The Party: Hennessy Artistry 2023 Stars Korean Hip-Hop Sensation pH-1

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the year-end countdown begins and anticipation for unforgettable nights surges, Hennessy is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated event – Hennessy Artistry 2023 with the theme “Diffraction”.

This year, the event is set to star the Korean hip-hop sensation, pH-1, offering a 360-degree immersive experience where music, energy, and Hennessy cognacs unite to create a night of unmatched excitement.

Scheduled for December 2, 2023 (6:30pm – 11:30pm), the electrifying spectacle is set to take place at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur.

The most coveted party of the year is back to redefine Malaysia’s nightlife scene. With “Diffraction” emerging for the second year as the captivating theme for this year’s Hennessy Artistry, partygoers can expect a night filled with mesmerising high-octane light displays accompanied by stylised hip-hop beats.

This year’s Artistry event will be a nationwide sensation as it makes waves across three different regions in Malaysia, spanning from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru and Penang.

Last week In Johor Bahru, the party began on November 3, 2023, where local DJs- Dato Maw and DJ Saucie took over the stage at Zonix Club.

The excitement doesn’t stop there – Artistry will continue its journey in Penang on November 11, 2023, at Over & Above, where Hazel will perform alongside Dato Maw, promising a night of unmatched entertainment, before making its final stop in Kuala Lumpur.

Moët Hennessy Singapore and Malaysia Marketing Director Nausicaa Charrier said that Hennessy is exhilarated to set the stage for Artistry this year.

We are thrilled to continue being the leader in shaping Malaysia’s vibrant night scene. Hennessy has been at the forefront, defining the essence of nightlife in Malaysia through initiatives like Hennessy Nights, leading up to the highly anticipated Artistry event. By collaborating with key nightclubs across the country, Hennessy has consistently curated exceptional experiences. As part of our celebration of artistic diversity, we proudly feature the immensely talented pH-1, a representative of the global music scene. Moët Hennessy Singapore and Malaysia Marketing Director Nausicaa Charrier

Nausicaa adds that they’re honoured to champion the local music scene by providing a platform for aspiring local DJs to showcase their skills and talents and shape the future of Malaysia’s nightlife.

To join the excitement at the Hennessy Artistry 2023 event, party enthusiasts can seize the opportunity by purchasing 3 bottles of Hennesy V.S.O.P to receive 2 general admission tickets to the event.

For those looking to elevate their experience, purchasing 3 bottles of Hennessy X.O would grant patrons 2 VIP admission tickets.

The excitement extends from the main event as Hennessy will be taking a vibrant turn at the after-parties hosted at GEMU, Spark, Xpaze and Pitt Club in KL.

The promotion is already underway and will run until December 2, 2023, providing an opportunity for all partygoers to be part of the Hennessy Artistry 2023 celebration.

What’s more, stand a chance to win a meet and greet with pH-1 at Hennessy Artistry. To find out more, visit Hennessy Malaysia’s Facebook page or Hennessy’s official website for further event details.

