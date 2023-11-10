Hennessy V.S.O.P Unveils Exclusive Limited-Edition Collection By Team Wang Design In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hennessy V.S.O.P proudly unveils its highly anticipated limited-edition collection by TEAM WANG design, a collaboration with Jackson Wang, Hennessy’s global brand ambassador and Creative Director of TEAM WANG design.

This exclusive release, inspired by the vibrant spirit of modern luxury culture, brings together the French cognac maker and the Shanghai-based luxury streetwear label in a unique fusion of art, culture, and craftsmanship.

A charismatic performer and phenomenally popular cultural force, Jackson Wang continues to play a key role with Hennessy V.S.O.P, his role in “Enter the Show” – an avant-garde campaign directed by Paolo Sorrentino – helped to reinforce’ Hennessy V.S.O.P at the forefront of fashion, fantasy, and nighttime revelry across the Asian area.

INSPIRED BY COGNAC, BROUGHT TO LIFE IN ASIA

“V.S.O.P is a catalyst of new revelry – it creates immersive, aspirational experiences of luxury that opens the door to serendipity and fantastical moments,” says Jackson Wang, describing the essence of the collaboration.

Inspired by his visit to Hennessy’s historic seat in Cognac, France, Jackson Wang envisioned a design that captures the energy and magnetism he felt.

He discovered many more aspects of Maison Hennessy, from the Château de Bagnolet to the distilleries and the precious eaux-de-vie in the Founder’s Cellar.

In that private repository, Jackson Wang was fascinated by the eaux-de-vie maturation process in French oak barrels, generation after generation.

The ambiance in the Founder’s Cellar made Jackson Wang look at Hennessy in a new light.

The artist expressed a wish to design a limited edition: the sensation he felt of being drawn to Hennessy would be conveyed in a new motif based on color, movement, and the modern aesthetic of TEAM WANG design.

A HIGH-ENERGY, IMMERSIVE DESIGN

To translate Hennessy V.S.O.P through the prism of TEAM WANG design, three colours were selected for their shared symbolism: white for modernity; vibrant red as a tribute to Hennessy V.S.O.P signature hue; and gold to honour the spirit of showmanship.

Eye-catching shapes and motifs place the Hennessy V.S.O.P by TEAM WANG design limited edition at the epicentre of a swirl that seems to transform and evolve from every angle, much like a live performance.

To further enhance the experience, Hennessy mixologists collaborated with Jackson Wang and TEAM WANG design to craft two signature V.S.O.P cocktail recipes.

The Revelry and The Magicman – offer bright, citrusy notes tinged with birch wood juice, providing fans in Malaysia with two new and original ways to savour the V.S.O.P.

Hennessy V.S.O.P invites Malaysian consumers to discover this limited-edition collection by TEAM WANG design at The Chamber in Sunway Pyramid and Pavilion Bukit Jalil, and it will also be available online via Shopee and at The Good Stuff, beginning in November 2023.

