From Waste to Wow: Julie’s Upcycling Event Lights Up Creativity With ‘Beyond Bins’

Julie’s Biscuits is thrilled to host a meaningful workshop with their iconic Love Letters new tub packaging, “From Waste to Wow”.

In collaboration with Beyond Bins by Biji-biji Initiative, this innovative workshop aims to inspire a diverse audience by providing an informative and interactive experience promoting sustainability, creativity, and personal growth.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to discover creative ways to repurpose the Love Letters tub, highlighting the importance of upcycling and reducing plastic waste.

The collaboration with Beyond Bins underscores the commitment to environmental responsibility and showcases the endless possibilities of turning waste into beautiful, functional pieces.

From Waste to Wow will feature hands-on demonstrations and promote practical skills with expert guidance in the world of upcycling.

Julie’s Biscuits Director Tzy Horng Sai said that their mission is to inspire positive change and reduce environmental footprint.

We believe in the transformative power of upcycling, and for the first time, this workshop is a celebration of turning ordinary Love Letters tubs into extraordinary luminous lanterns. Julie’s Biscuits Director Tzy Horng Sai

The workshop’s highlight will be the upcycling of Love Letters tubs into luminous lanterns. Participants will learn step-by-step and basic electronic techniques to add a touch of magic to used Love Letters tubs, transforming them into functional and aesthetically pleasing lanterns.

