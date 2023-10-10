Ninja Van Group Celebrates Inaugural Small Business Month In Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ninja Van Group, Southeast Asia’s leading tech-enabled logistics company, is celebrating its first-ever Small Business Month this October in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the growth of small businesses in each market.

Small businesses are the heart of our operations, and with Small Business Month, we underscore our commitment to fostering small business growth by providing practical solutions to challenges such as supply chain optimisation and maximising output with limited resources. Winston Seow, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Ninja Van Group

He said the Ninja Van Group was built atop the ashes of a men’s online fashion line at the cusp of Southeast Asia’s e-commerce boom.

Our origin as a small business acquainted us with the challenges that small businesses face. This puts us in a unique position to provide practical and budget-friendly solutions, including downloadable inventory management templates and the Ninja Biz app for cost-effective logistics. Winston Seow, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Ninja Van Group

Since 2014, Ninja Van Group has been standing by the side of small businesses, navigating the evolving e-commerce landscape – including an unprecedented pandemic – and ensuring hassle-free delivery for close to two million parcels per day across Southeast Asia (SEA).

Noorul-Hudaa, Founder of Batika Kebaya

Noorul-Hudaa founded Batika Kebaya with a dream of bringing back a tradition that has been forgotten and making it trendy again for the next generation.

Established in 2013, the fashion brand aims to preserve the intricacies and quality of a craft that draws inspiration from Indonesia and Malaysia’s rich history.

Batika Kebaya is an e-commerce fashion label whose designs include traditional styled Kebayas and Batik Pleated Skirts.

Starting a business from scratch is exciting, but at the same time, it can be challenging to fulfill the demands and orders from customers. Operating as a two-man team, the production of the pieces can sometimes take months. For an online seller like me, it is important to have a reliable, efficient and easy-to-use service provider that can support all my delivery orders. Noorul-Hudaa, Founder of Batik Kebaya

The resilience and determination of small businesses inspire us. At Ninja Van Malaysia, our commitment to small businesses like Noorul-Hudaa’s Batika Kebaya goes beyond parcel delivery. We want to be their growth partners, providing them with comprehensive resources, information, and knowledge to not only survive but thrive in today’s competitive e-commerce world. Adzim Halim, CEO of Ninja Van Malaysia

Actionable growth strategies and tactics for small businesses Ninja Van Group has created a library of downloadable resources tailored to facilitate the growth of small businesses:

Mini article series: A curated series of quick-to-read articles filled with insights, tips and tricks, and strategies on various aspects of business growth – from social media and marketing-related content to logistics – to help small businesses with raising their online presence, and increasing their sales.

Business resource kit: Free Google sheet templates and checklists to help small businesses streamline their daily operations. Templates available for download include a stock inventory management template, social media calendar and year-end online shopping preparation checklist.

Ninja Van Group will also be organising live virtual classes led by the Group’s seasoned in-house marketing experts.

Small business owners can acquire budget-friendly solutions on topics relating to influencer management, paid media, branding and social media.

Ninja Van Group has exclusive promotions via Ninja Biz, its latest app designed with small businesses in mind.

Thanks to Ninja Biz, I can focus on growing Batika Kebaya without worrying about the logistical side of business. The app has made our business operations smoother from next-day pickups to a hassle-free delivery experience, which is especially important during peak periods. I first used them during Raya this year – the busiest time for Batika Kebaya – and have not looked back since! Noorul-Hudaa, Founder of Batik Kebaya

Available on the App Store and Google Play, small business owners can now easily manage their logistics needs on the app, from order creation and management to parcel delivery status.

Shippers of Ninja Biz will also get to enjoy exclusive promotions during the month of Small Business Month including:

New users: RM2 off each parcel, with min of 10 parcels send on a weekly basis.

Existing users: Send 20 parcels and above to enjoy 10% off the next month.

Visit the campaign page for the complete list of Ninja Van Group’s Small Business Month activities and resources.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.