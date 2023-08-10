Burger & Lobster KLCC Reveals Their Tantalizing 7 New Menu Items

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Burger & Lobster KLCC, Kuala Lumpur’s most sought-after dining destination, is excited to announce its latest menu expansion, promising an unparalleled gastronomic experience for its patrons.

Embracing innovation and culinary excellence, the iconic eatery proudly presents seven delectable new additions, featuring starters, an iconic main, sides, and a delightful dessert, meticulously crafted to tantalize the taste buds of discerning food enthusiasts.

Starters

Lobster Bisque & Pumpkin Soup – A velvety blend of lobster bisque and pumpkin soup, served with garlic toast, chives, and a dollop of fresh cream. (RM38)

(Credit: Burger & Lobster)

Truffle & Mushroom Croquettes – Delight in the exquisite combination of truffle-infused mushroom croquettes, accompanied by parmesan shavings and truffle mayo. (RM40)

Lobster Salad – A refreshing and wholesome salad comprising quinoa, avocado, kale, fig, cranberry, and roasted walnut, tossed in balsamic dressing with generous portions of fresh lobster meat and radish. (RM60)

(Credit: Burger & Lobster)

Mains

Lobster Thermidor – The epitome of indulgence, this main dish showcases succulent lobster immersed in a creamy mushroom sauce, topped with a luscious layer of parmesan and cheddar cheese. Served with a side salad and garlic toast. (RM245 for whole lobster)

(Credit: Burger & Lobster)

Sides

Sautéed Mushroom – A delectable accompaniment of sautéed mushrooms that perfectly complements any main dish. (RM30)

Creamed Spinach – Creamy and flavorful spinach, cooked to perfection, adding a delightful touch to your meal. (RM35)

(Credit: Burger & Lobster)

Dessert

Brownie & Ice Cream – Conclude your culinary journey on a sweet note with a rich chocolate brownie drizzled with salted caramel sauce, crowned with scoops of luxurious Madagascar Vanilla, and salted Caramel ice cream. (RM48)

(Credit: Burger & Lobster)

These extraordinary menu items are exclusively available at the Burger & Lobster Suria KLCC branch. Diners can savour these delectable offerings from 10 am to 10 pm daily, including on weekends & public holidays.

Daryl Foong, CEO of Burger & Lobster KLCC, expressed his excitement about the new menu launch, saying, “We are thrilled to present these exceptional additions to our menu. Each dish showcases the highest quality ingredients and culinary expertise, elevating the dining experience for our cherished guests. We invite everyone to come and indulge in these exquisite creations, as we continue to redefine the boundaries of culinary excellence.”

(Credit: Burger & Lobster)

Burger & Lobster KLCC’s dedication to crafting remarkable dining experiences and commitment to culinary innovation make this menu expansion a must-try for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable journey of flavours and textures, exclusively at Burger & Lobster KLCC.

