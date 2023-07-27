Check Out Realme’s New Bud Air 5 Pro & Watch 3 Pro

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

realme, introduced the brand-new realme Bud Air 5 Pro and realme Watch 3 Pro last weekend.

realme Bud Air 5 Pro, the flagship killer earbuds, consists of segment-only coaxial dual drivers within the price segment to deliver studio-quality native audio.

Users can experience the authentic beauty of the sound without breaking the bank—bringing a flagship-like sound quality, the audio is richer and more delicate.

It has powerful bass with an 11mm bass driver to provide high purity diaphragm and high resilience. It also comes with the best noise cancellation in the price range, up to 50dB and effective up to 99.6%.

No matter how noisy the background is, users can enjoy a great noise reduction effect and immerse themselves in their world anytime.

Music lovers rejoice as they can be worry-free when they listen to music in a public area.

In addition, realme Bud Air 5 Pro achieves a 40ms Super Low Latency mode and maintains a stable connection.

Thanks to the best-in-class low latency, gamers can enjoy their games smoother and have lesser disconnection problems.

With the 10-meter long transmission distance, the earbuds connection will remain stable even if users are far from their phones.

Through the industry’s first-class LDAC HD transmission protocol, its professional sound quality is assured.

realme Bud Air 5 Pro also offers a 360-degree surround sound experience that simulates theatre space so that the sound is transmitted to the ear from multiple directions, a more prominent sense of presence, stronger musical atmosphere.

The realme Bud Air 5 Pro is available in two colour options: Sunrise Beige and Astral Black.

Experience exceptional audio quality with the Bud Air 5 Pro’s advanced features, including immersive sound, long battery life, and seamless connectivity—all at an unbelievable price, which is only RM399.

(Credit: TRP)

Meanwhile, the realme Watch 3 Pro comes with a 1.78″ large AMOLED display.

The large display offers a vibrant and immersive visual experience, allowing users to view their notifications, track fitness activities, and access various apps with ease.

Experience convenience and calls clearer with realme Watch 3 Pro’s dual-mode Bluetooth single-chip technology.

Furthermore, the watch utilizes lower power consumption and allows faster response speed when calling. For active users, the realme Watch 3 Pro sports a multi-system standalone GPS to ensure highly-accurate map tracking.

This is to make sure every motion track will be completely recorded. Stay connected on-the-go with its seamless connectivity options and extended battery life (can last for 10 days) that keeps up with users’ lifestyles.

It also supports over 110 sports modes, ranging from walking, running and cycling and more, which cover most sports modes on the market and fully meet the needs of different users.

On the design front, the curved waist design style makes the middle frame thinner.

Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or fashionista, the realme Watch 3 Pro can meet your expectations. Get ready to elevate your wrist game like never before with only RM429.

(Credit: realme)

For more details, head on to your nearest realme retail store or realme Malaysia’s Official Shopee and Lazada Flagship Store.

