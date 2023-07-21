The Sun, The Sea & The New Realme 11 Pro Series

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

On Thursday, the TRP troops were treated to a special tropical island retreat at the enchanting Laguna Redang Island Resort off the coast of Terengganu to take part in the launch of the brand-new realme 11 Pro 5G Series of smartphones.

The smashing ceremony took place right on the beachfront and was serenaded by the blissful sound of the sea, surrounded by the scenic oceanside view, and gave attendees a quick first look at the new devices.

Flagship killer camera phone?

(Credit: TRP)

Dubbed as realme’s latest line of “flagship killer” camera phones, the 11 Pro Series comes in two versions which include the 11 Pro+ 5G and its toned-down twin, the 11 Pro 5G.

Both phones, however, promise users a sensational mobile photography experience for their affordable price range — But what makes em’ so special?

Well, for starters, the 11 Pro+ is equipped with the world’s first 200MP SuperZoom main camera with 4x in-sensor zoom that also supports 4x lossless zoom. Meanwhile, the 11 Pro 5G rocks a 100MP main camera with 2x lossless zoom.

In normal people’s terms, this allows users to take ultra-high-res photos at a distance without losing those fine details and the overall quality of the image when zooming in to take a closer shot.

(Credit: TRP)

But our favourite feature of the 11 Pro 5G Series has to be its Auto-Zoom function. As the name implies, this feature allows users to quickly zoom in and out of any shot with one simple tap on the screen.

The phone will then automatically recognize the selected area and intelligently zoom to the selected target without the need to fiddle around with the zoom slider.

Additionally, the 11 Pro 5G Series also comes with some fancy filters in its Street Photography Mode that’s made in collaboration with Lonely Planet to add a cinematic touch to any image taken.

This makes both the 11 Pro+ 5G and the 11 Pro 5G a great option for all you pros or point-and-shoot shutterbugs out there.

Boujee like Gucci

Aside from being sleek and super lightweight, both the 11 Pro+ 5G and 11 Pro 5G look and feel classy.

The phones are encased in a stylish vegan leather finish that was designed in collaboration with Matteo Menotto who is a former print and textile designer from GUCCI.

(Credit: TRP)

This gives the phone a nice and textured feel, almost like you’re gripping onto a leather wallet or even an expensive bag.

The 11 Pro+ 5G comes in two unique colours: Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green. While the 11 Pro 5G comes in an additional colour: Astral Black.

(Credit: TRP)

As specifications go, the 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a 120Hz curved display, up to 24GB of dynamic memory and up to 512GB of storage. It also comes with a 100W SUPERVOOC charge and a 5000mAh battery, taking you from 1% to 100% charge in less than half an hour.

Meanwhile the 11 Pro 5G comes standard with 8GB of memory, 256GB of internal storage, and a 67W SUPERVOOC charger as well as a 5000mAh battery.

The 11 Pro+ 5G will be retailing at RM1999, while the 11 Pro 5G is priced at RM1499.

For more information, head on to your nearest realme retail store or realme Malaysia’s Official Shopee and Lazada Flagship Store.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.