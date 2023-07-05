Lazada Collaborates With Malaysian Cocoa Board To Promote Mykoko Fest And Support Local MSMEs 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Lazada Malaysia has partnered with the Malaysian Cocoa Board (Lembaga Koko Malaysia) to support MYKOKO FEST 2023, which will commence on July 7, 2023, in celebration of World Chocolate Day.

The Malaysian Cocoa Board initiated MYKOKO FEST 2023 to promote and digitize the local cocoa industry, raise awareness among local consumers, and facilitate the purchase of high-quality, affordable chocolate, confectionery, cocoa-based F&B, skincare, and other products from various local brands.

As part of this collaboration, Lazada will assist in the digital transformation of over a hundred micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the cocoa industry throughout the year.

By joining Lazada’s platform, these local MSMEs will have the opportunity to sell their cocoa-based products online and reach a broader customer base within and beyond Malaysia.

In conjunction with World Chocolate Day, Lazada Malaysia is collaborating with Malaysian Cocoa Board to promote locally produced chocolate, confectionery and cocoa-based products.

During MYKOKO FEST 2023, chocolate enthusiasts can enjoy a wide array of delectable chocolate treats and confectionery available for online purchase on Lazada.

The event features renowned homegrown brands like Beryls, Benns Ethicoa, Bino, Cocoaland, Dareo, Grandeur, Lee’s Cocoa, Vico, and Vochelle, as well as local artisanal brands including Shweets and Lavasse Malaysia.

Additionally, many of the cocoa-based F&B products offer uniquely Malaysian flavors such as durian and chempedak, while the non-F&B and skincare products infused with cocoa come in delightful scents like cocoa butter, floral, and fruity variations.

These wonderful products would make excellent gifts for friends and families!

During the campaign, customers can also enjoy RM5 off their purchase of selected local cocoa-based products with a minimum spend of RM30.

Additionally, there will be irresistible deals with prices as low as RM0.34 from Beryl’s and other local brands.

For more details about the exciting offers available during MYKOKO FEST, click here.

Get a free chocolate bar with a minimum spend of RM30 during Lazada 7.7 Jualan Terhangat

Experience Sweetness with the Hottest 7.7 Sale

In addition to the special offers during MYKOKO FEST, customers can also enjoy value-for-money deals during the Lazada 7.7 Jualan Terhangat, taking place from July 7 to 9, 2023.

Keep an eye out for some of the best deals during this period, including discounted prices on products like Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice Probiotics SPF50 (RM45, 43% off the normal retail price of RM79), OGAWA Smart Vogue Prime Massage Chair (RM5,999, 58% off the normal retail price of RM14,999), Laifen Swift SE High-Speed Hair Dryer (RM599, 40% off the normal retail price of RM999), AKEMI Tencel Touch Serenity Quilt Cover Set (only RM323.70, 73% off the normal retail price of RM1,199), Swiss Polo Top Handle Sling Bag (RM93.45, 36% off the normal retail price of RM129.90), and many more.

Bargain hunters and budget-conscious customers will be delighted to discover easy ways to save even more while shopping online on Lazada during the 7.7 sale.

Simply collect available 7.7 vouchers, such as Fast & Free Shipping vouchers, Store discount vouchers, LazCoint discount vouchers, payment vouchers applicable to selected bank partners, Lazada Bonus vouchers, Everyday Cashback up to 50%, and Lazada platform discount vouchers of up to RM77 off.

But the excitement does not end there!

Customers can also collect Lazada Bonus daily, enjoying RM9 off for every RM90 spent on selected items, along with Fast and Free Shipping vouchers.

From now until July 9, 2023, Lazada app users can also crack the Lucky Egg to redeem double vouchers, including a RM5 Free Shipping Voucher and Brand Vouchers from Skechers Global, Lancome, Shiseido, Kose, Shu Uemura, Biotherm, Innisfree, Cetaphil, and many more.

Another delightful offer is the 7.7 Blind Box, which customers can start adding to their carts now.

The sale for the Blind Box begins at 10:00 am on July 7. For only RM39, customers will receive a specially curated box containing at least two or more surprise products worth RM85 or more.

Additionally, customers may receive an extra RM5 Lazada platform voucher for their next purchase.

For more information about MYKOKO FEST and the 7.7 Jualan Terhangat , click on the provided link.

