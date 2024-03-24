[Watch] Misguided Zeal: Protesters Mistakenly Target 99 Speedmart In KK Mart Boycott Blunder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In bizarre events that have left netizens amused and exasperated, zealous protesters were at the centre of a comical blunder when they mistakenly targeted a Speedmart outlet instead of their intended boycott of KK Mart.

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked a wave of criticism and mockery from netizens who see it as a prime example of blind emotion trumping wisdom.

In a video that has since gone viral, a group of individuals can be seen gathered outside a Speedmart outlet, holding placards that read “Boycott KK.”

The irony of the situation was not lost on the person recording the video, who can be heard saying, “Wrong store, bro… wrong store… boycott KK Mart, not Speedmart.”

The incident has left many questioning the wisdom of blindly following emotions without proper fact-checking.

Apology Falls on Deaf Ears as Outrage Over “Allah” Socks Persists

The controversy began on 13 March when images of socks bearing the Arabic word “Allah” being sold at a KK Mart Bandar Sunway surfaced online, sparking outrage among some members of the Muslim community.

KK Super Mart quickly issued an apology on 16 March, stating that they had immediately halted sales of the socks and were awaiting clarification from the supplier.

However, the apology did little to quell the anger of Muslims, as the issue involved the use of God’s name.

Leading the charge in expressing the community’s outrage was Muhamad Akmal Salleh, the UMNO Youth Chief, who emerged as the most vocal critic of KK Mart’s actions.

The Muslim community’s outrage was justified, as the use of God’s name on a product as mundane as socks was seen as a profound lack of respect and understanding of Islamic beliefs.

The outrage was particularly intense given the timing of the incident, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, a period of heightened spiritual sensitivity and devotion for Muslims worldwide.

Many argued that KK Mart must be taught a lesson, while some opined that it would make little sense for the company to intentionally damage its reputation by selling such socks.

Numerous questions pointed to the possibility of sabotage, as it seemed unlikely that KK Mart would knowingly sell products that could cause such controversy.

This suspicion was further fueled by the fact that only five pairs of the offending socks were found across all KK Mart outlets, suggesting that the incident may have been a targeted attempt to harm the company’s reputation.

Islamic preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung – who converted to Islam in 2009 – has denied having any personal motive in the issue of the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” at KK Mart.

Meanwhile, police completed two investigation papers involving KK Super Mart & Superstore Sdn Bhd and the factory distributor that imported the socks under Section 298A of the Penal Code.

The gravity of the situation was underscored by the fact that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim had called for justice to be upheld.

The King’s intervention was a powerful reminder of the importance of addressing religious sensitivities and maintaining social harmony in Malaysia.

As the saga unfolds, it remains to be seen whether common sense will prevail or if the controversy will continue to be fueled by misguided zeal and blind emotion.

One thing is certain: the protesters’ blunder has provided a much-needed moment of levity in an otherwise tense situation, reminding us of the importance of thinking before acting.

