Kuala Kubu Bharu Mourns The Loss Of Dedicated Assemblywoman Lee Kee Hiong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a sombre announcement today, the community of Kuala Kubu Bharu and the Democratic Action Party (DAP) are mourning the loss of Lee Kee Hiong, a devoted assemblywoman who passed away at the age of 58 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lee, who first claimed the Kuala Kubu Bharu seat in 2013, succumbed to her illness at 10 am on 21 March, leaving a legacy of unwavering commitment to her constituents.

With the passing of Lee, a by-election for the Kuala Kubu Bharu assembly seat is now imminent.

According to Malaysian electoral laws, a by-election must be held within 60 days from the seat’s vacant date.

This means that the Election Commission (EC) will soon announce the date for this by-election, setting in motion the process to fill the vacancy left by Lee’s untimely departure.

Throughout her three terms, Lee was a beacon of hope and strength for her community.

Her initial victory in 2013 began a decade of dedicated service.

She defeated MCA’s Ooi Hui Wen with a 1,702-vote majority.

Her commitment to the people of Kuala Kubu Bharu was further solidified in subsequent elections.

She defended her seat in 2018 with a significant 7,134-vote majority over MCA’s Wong Koon Mun and once again in last year’s Selangor state election, where she emerged victorious over Gerakan’s Teoh Kien Hong by a 4,119-vote majority.

A Legacy of Service and Dedication

Lee’s contributions to her community were manifold, characterized by her passion for public service and her relentless pursuit of betterment for her constituents.

Her efforts in improving local infrastructure, advocating for educational advancements, and unwavering support for local businesses have left an indelible mark on Kuala Kubu Bharu.

As news of her passing spreads, condolences have begun pouring in from all corners, reflecting the wide-reaching impact of her work and the deep respect she garnered across political and social spectrums.

Among those who recently visited her, top DAP women leaders Teo Nie Ching, Hannah Yeoh and Yeo Bee Yin were among the last to do so, underscoring the close bonds and profound respect within her circle and beyond.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a heartfelt statement, extended his deepest condolences to Lee’s family and the DAP on behalf of the state government.

He praised her dedication and tireless work ethic and acknowledged her significant contributions to the community and the state.

As Kuala Kubu Bharu and the broader Malaysian community come to terms with this profound loss, Lee’s legacy as a committed public servant dedicated to serving her people will undoubtedly live on.

Her efforts to promote tourism in Kuala Kubu Bharu have transformed what was once a sleepy backwater town into a vibrant hub of cultural and economic vitality.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.