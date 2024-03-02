[Watch] Unity In Heat: Malaysians Rally In Mega Gathering For Palestine Amidst Diverse Support

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a powerful display of solidarity, Malaysians from diverse backgrounds, including Chinese and Indian communities, adults and children alike, have come together under the sweltering Kuala Lumpur sun for the “Mega Palestine Gathering” this Saturday.

The event, meticulously escorted by police, began near the United States (US) Embassy in Jalan Tun Razak and covered a 5km march ending at Padang Merbok, near Parliament.

Organized by the Palestine Solidarity Secretariat (SSP), the procession stopped at landmarks such as KLCC, Renaissance Hotel, Maju Junction, and Jalan Raja Laut.

Expected to last at least an hour from its 2 PM start, the demonstration has seen enthusiastic participation from approximately 100 civil society groups and political parties.

Amid the chants and songs, participants are seen carrying banners and posters, some depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in controversial Nazi imagery, highlighting the intense emotions surrounding the cause.

The presence of members from the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) and even the controversial religious outfit Hizbut Tahrir, despite its ban in Malaysia, underscores the wide-ranging support for Palestine.

Malaysians Rally for Palestine Amid Economic Boycotts and Global Attention

This comes against the backdrop of ongoing violence in the region, with recent escalations since last October following rocket attacks by Hamas.

The conflict has resulted in nearly 30,000 Palestinian casualties, predominantly women and children, with around 1,400 Israeli lives lost.

The latest rally reflects deep-rooted support for Palestine and highlights the complex dynamics of international solidarity movements within Malaysia.

The US has been criticized for its involvement in the Israeli attacks on Gaza, with President Joe Biden recently suggesting Israel’s openness to a ceasefire during Ramadan, contingent upon the release of some Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Breaking News: President Biden said he believes negotiators are nearing a cease-fire deal that would halt Israel’s military operations in Gaza within a week in exchange for the release of at least some hostages held by Hamas. https://t.co/0QY93EuUXu — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 26, 2024

This gathering in Kuala Lumpur today is a testament to the Malaysian public’s unwavering support for Palestine and their call for peace and justice in the region.

Beyond the procession, Malaysians have taken further steps by boycotting brands associated with the US and Israel as a form of protest against the atrocities occurring in Gaza.

READ MORE: McDonald’s Israel Donate Meals To Israeli Soldiers Amidst Conflict, Triggers Boycott

READ MORE: Mother Seeks Help As Baby’s Health Suffers Amidst Israeli Product Boycott

READ MORE: [Photos] Massive Gathering At Dataran Merdeka: Malaysians Unite For Palestine

This boycott is part of Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to express its support for the Palestinian cause.

The boycott has garnered international attention, leading to a local NGO being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia, indicating the seriousness of Malaysian society in its efforts to effect change through economic actions.

Update on McDonald’s Malaysia vs BDS Malaysia: pic.twitter.com/Na6Cq3w94i — BDS Malaysia (@BdsMalaysia) February 29, 2024

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has publicly defended Malaysia’s relationship with the Palestinian people and its ties with Hamas, emphasizing the country’s unwavering support despite potential diplomatic repercussions.

This is highlighted by Malaysia’s continued engagement and solidarity with Palestine at various international forums.

Anwar’s leadership has seen Malaysia reiterating its call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, underscoring the importance of upholding human rights and international law in the region.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.