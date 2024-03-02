Electrifying The Road Ahead: Malaysia’s Surge Into The EV Market

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The automotive landscape in Malaysia is undergoing a significant transformation, with electric vehicles (EVs) taking centre stage.

Amidst growing concerns over environmental sustainability and technological advancements, Malaysians increasingly consider EVs a viable alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

However, the transition is met with enthusiasm and scepticism, largely due to apprehensions about charging infrastructure, initial costs, and the nascent stage of EV adoption in the country.

Government Incentives and Policies

The Malaysian government is pivotal in facilitating the transition to electric mobility.

Recognizing the barriers to EV adoption, several incentives have been introduced to make EV ownership more appealing.

These include income tax exemptions for individuals installing EV charging facilities, full import and excise duty exemptions, and a sales and service tax (SST) waiver extended until 2025.

Such measures lower the entry cost for potential EV owners and signal the government’s commitment to a sustainable future.

Critics, however, have pointed out that the tax exemptions for EVs might disproportionately benefit the wealthier segments of society.

This is because the petrol subsidies currently in place are enjoyed mostly by the top 20% income bracket (T20), who are more likely to own conventional vehicles with larger engines that consume more fuel.

The rationale behind targeting higher-priced EVs for tax exemptions can be seen as an attempt to make electric mobility more attractive to those who can afford it, thereby increasing EV adoption rates among those currently contributing significantly to carbon emissions through ICE vehicles.

Malaysia is one crazy country, where there is no limit on EV car price or level of income of the purchaser to be eligible for complete waiver of all taxes. So no incentive for car manufacturers to set the price reasonable for the buyers.

Cost Efficiency and Reduced Maintenance

One of the most compelling arguments for EV adoption is the promise of lower running and maintenance costs.

Electric vehicles inherently require less maintenance with fewer moving parts than their ICE counterparts.

This translates to fewer mechanical issues and lower long-term ownership costs.

Moreover, the cost of “refuelling” an EV — charging it with electricity — is significantly lower than the fluctuating petrol or diesel prices, making EVs more cost-efficient over time.

However, there is an ongoing debate regarding the cost-efficiency of EVs in Malaysia, with some arguing that petrol remains cheaper than EV charging.

According to a study by Paultan.org, running an EV in Malaysia – using conventional charging – is between 11.4% and 28.3% cheaper than using petrol vehicles with RON 95.

CARPUT also supports the notion that EVs are cheaper to drive in Malaysia, highlighting that while petrol prices in Malaysia are relatively low due to subsidies, EV owners can still enjoy savings of around 20-30% compared to ICE cars.

Infrastructure Development

To address one of the most cited concerns about EV adoption — charging infrastructure — Malaysia is witnessing a steady increase in the number of charging stations across the country.

This expansion is limited to urban centres and extends to highways and residential areas, ensuring broader accessibility.

Various initiatives, including partnerships between public and private sectors, aim to enhance the charging network, thereby reducing range anxiety among EV users.

Additionally, insurance companies like Allianz are introducing insurance policies specifically tailored for EV cars, further supporting the transition to electric mobility by providing comprehensive coverage options that cater to the unique needs of EV owners.

This move by insurance companies adds an extra layer of security for EV owners and signifies the growing recognition and support for electric vehicles within the broader automotive ecosystem.

Charging Ahead: Malaysia’s Journey Towards an Electric Future

The shift towards electric vehicles in Malaysia represents a crucial step towards reducing carbon emissions and embracing cleaner technologies.

While challenges remain, the concerted efforts by the government, industry stakeholders, and the community are paving the way for a more sustainable automotive future.

As infrastructure improves and incentives continue, the apprehensions surrounding EV adoption will likely diminish, making electric mobility an increasingly attractive option for Malaysian drivers.

