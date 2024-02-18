[Watch] Cleanliness Crisis At KLCC: Viral Video Sparks Debate On Enforcement And Foreigners

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent outpour of frustration, a local man’s video has gone viral, showcasing the litter-strewn condition of Kuala Lumpur’s iconic KLCC area after the influx of visitors during the Chinese New Year holiday.

The video, posted by a user named “azwanneyo” on TikTok, captures the aftermath of the celebrations, with garbage cluttering the flower bushes around the Petronas Twin Towers.

This sight has upset many, including the person who took the video.

The situation, which has been going on for years, has sparked a debate about the effectiveness of law enforcement and the role of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in maintaining cleanliness.

In a related incident, captured by TikTok user “@daryl.kl”, foreigners were seen setting up illegal street stalls to sell roasted corn in front of the Petronas Twin Towers.

Many are from Bangladesh and Pakistan, who crowd KLCC seeking economic opportunities.

However, their sheer numbers and persistence have led to frustration among many Malaysians

Outcry for Tougher Enforcement

Despite repeated evictions by DBKL, these people have been stubborn, leading to public outcry and a satirical suggestion that the area should be turned into a night market to accommodate them.

There is a call for DBKL to increase patrols, provide more waste disposal options, and enforce littering laws more strictly.

Suggestions from netizens include the installation of CCTV cameras and the deployment of enforcement officers to monitor and fine offenders, which could serve as a deterrent and also potentially contribute to government revenue.

Providing more waste disposal options is also a critical part of the solution.

This can include additional bins regularly emptied and strategically placed to encourage use, especially in high-traffic areas where people are likely to gather for shopping or enjoy the scenery.

DBKL could also consider recycling stations to promote environmental awareness among locals and tourists.

Beyond enforcement, there’s a need for public education campaigns to encourage residents and visitors to take pride in their city’s appearance.

Engaging with communities, perhaps through local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or schools, can foster a culture of responsibility and respect for public spaces.

