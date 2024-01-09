Preacher Azhar Idrus Reminds Adult Muslims Not To Sleep With Teddy Bears

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Parents often buy dolls for their children as gifts. Be it for entertainment or to keep them company at night, dolls are often the go-to presents parents buy for their children.

After all, dolls can have an instrumental role in shaping a child’s life. So much so that some grow up still maintaining the same affection for dolls and keeping them at home.

However, according to Ustaz Azhar Idrus (UAI), this habit is not encouraged in Islam as it has some contradictions.

The rule of sleeping with a teddy bear

In a video by TikTok user @syazamran95, independent speaker Ustaz Azhar Idrus (UAI) explained that it is prohibited for adults to keep dolls in their homes.

Women, for instance, who have reached puberty are not allowed to keep any form of toy figurines in their homes.

But if the residence is also inhabited by children who have not reached puberty, then it is allowed to have dolls in the house.

“Dolls in the house are only permitted for girls who have not yet reached puberty. If the girl is 20 years old, it is only okay if she buys a bear for her sister to sleep with,” Ustaz Azhar Idrus.



He also further explained that angels will not enter the house of adults who keep dolls and other figurines for themselves.

What’s more, dolls should not be placed and arranged in the cupboard as an ornament after the child has finished playing with them.

“Even children’s figurines can’t be placed on cute cupboards. After playing, place them at random places. Throw them under the cupboard. Or put them in a basket. As long as it is not arranged as a decoration. That is forbidden.” Ustaz Azhar Idrus.

The Office of the Federal Territories Mufti also issued a similar statement

Quoting from the website of the Mufti Office of the Federal Territory, there is a text in the Quran and a hadith that prohibits figurines because they resemble the creation of Allah SWT.

However, statues used for playing and learning are considered legal based on the hadith narrated by Aisyah RA:

كُنْتُ أَلْعَبُ بِالْبَنَاتِ عِنْدَ النَّبِىِّ – صلى الله عليه وسلم – وَكَانَ لِى صَوَاحِبُ يَلْعَبْنَ مَعِى ، فَكَانَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ – صلى الله عليه وسلم

– إِذَا دَخَلَ يَتَقَمَّعْنَ مِنْهُ ، فَيُسَرِّبُهُنَّ إِلَىَّ فَيَلْعَبْنَ مَعِى

Translation: I used to play with the dolls in the presence of the Prophet (pbuh), and my girl friends also used to play with me.

When Allah’s Messenger (pbuh) used to enter (my dwelling place) they used to hide themselves, but the Prophet (pbuh) would call them to join and play with me. [Hadith narrated by al-Bukhari: (6130)]

(The playing with the dolls and similar images is forbidden, but it was allowed for ‘Aisha at that time, as she was a little girl, not yet reached the age of puberty.)

The necessity was emphasised by al-Qadi ‘Iyadh and he said that this is the opinion of the majority of scholars. (Refer to Fath al-Bari Sharh Sahih al-Bukhari, 10/527).

This is because a child’s toy is not something to be worshipped or glorified. In fact, children have a habit of breaking and damaging the dolls.

This clearly shows that it is a game for them and not something that is respected, let alone worshipped.

Hopefully, this explanation clears up any misconceptions or confusion from all parties.

