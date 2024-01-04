Perodua Denies Ignoring Complaint Of Bezza Breaking Down After 8 Hours

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Perodua, Malaysia’s second national car manufacturer, has refuted allegations that it failed to act on a complaint concerning a Perodua Bezza that reportedly broke down just eight hours after purchase.

The vehicle had only been used for eight hours after being picked up from a Perodua sales centre in Segamat, Johor.

Perodua’s Chief Operating Officer, JH Rozman Jaafar, stated that the company had been in communication with the affected customer since October of the previous year regarding the issue.

He mentioned that several steps had been taken to resolve the matter, including offering a temporary replacement car and the option to repurchase the vehicle in question.

“Perodua has also assured the customer that her case is being given priority, and we want this to be resolved.

A thorough investigation regarding this issue is underway, and we will share more information once it is completed,” he said.

Perodua urges all customers to reach out directly to their service centres with any issues for prompt assistance and encourages vehicle owners to maintain regular service checks to prevent similar incidents.

The company is dedicated to providing quality after-sales service to ensure that all Perodua vehicle owners have a positive ownership experience.

Customer Disappointment and Perodua’s Response: The Story Behind the Viral Post

The car owner, Nagakanni Subrama, expressed her disappointment when the newly purchased vehicle could only be used for eight hours before it malfunctioned and was left at the service centre.

According to Nagakanni, the incident caused her considerable distress.

She voiced her concerns over the vehicle’s reliability and the inconvenience it had caused her.

Nagakanni expressed gratitude to those who shared and helped spread the post, acknowledging the initial individual who shared it and the media outlets that contributed to its visibility.

While acknowledging Perodua’s response to the issue, the customer sought to clarify certain aspects of the proposed solution.

Perodua’s statement indicated that they had taken steps to address the matter, including offering a courtesy car and proposing repurchasing the customer’s vehicle.

However, the customer expressed concerns about the specifics of the proposed repurchase, citing a lack of detailed information regarding the process, timeline, and loan payment arrangements.

Amidst this customer service situation, a rival car company seized the opportunity to mock Perodua through advertisements, insinuating that the Bezza’s breakdown was due to sugar in the engine—a claim adding fuel to the controversy.

This incident highlights the importance of reliable customer service and transparent corporate communication and showcases how competitors can leverage such situations for their marketing strategies.

