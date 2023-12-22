Tragic Accident In Klang: Two Lives Lost, Others Injured

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two fatalities were reported in a three-vehicle accident on Persiaran Sultan Ibrahim Bandar Baru, Klang, heading towards Shah Alam.

The victims included two men who lost their lives, while five others, including two young girls, a baby, and two men, sustained injuries.

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia received an emergency call about the accident at 6:23 am.

According to the Assistant Director of Operations of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, the accident involved three cars and resulted in seven casualties.

Two men were confirmed dead after being thrown into a drain, while the remaining five victims, including two young girls and a baby, survived but sustained injuries.

All the victims were transported to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for treatment.

In the aftermath of the incident, netizens took to social media to share footage and photos of the harrowing scene, drawing attention to the tragic event.

Think Twice: The Risks of Photographing Accidents on the Road

There are several reasons why the public should refrain from stopping to take photos of accidents on the road.

Firstly, taking photos of accidents while driving or being near a busy road can contribute to distracted driving, which is a leading cause of road accidents and fatalities.

Using a phone or camera to capture images can divert attention from the road, potentially leading to further accidents or injuries.

Semalam member yang juga pelakon kemalangan masa delivery ikan patin. Gambar dia terkulai berdarah kepala dan pengsan orang amik suka hati je.



PLEASE JANGAN AMBIL gambar kalau dah berdarah2 ya. Now beliau masih koma. Hope keadaan membaik. Doakan semua. https://t.co/ROQhknmkHG — Muhammad Fatrim🇲🇾🇲🇾 (@MuhammadFatrim) October 11, 2019

Furthermore, in some jurisdictions, taking photos or videos of accidents could interfere with ongoing investigations and emergency response efforts.

First responders must have unobstructed access to the accident scene to provide timely assistance and gather evidence.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.