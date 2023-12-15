[Watch] Stop Laughing At Our Badminton Champs – Outcry Over Viral Interview

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The recent video featuring Choong Hon Jian-Haikal Nazri, Malaysia’s national men’s badminton pair, struggling during an interview has ignited significant controversy and concern.

Instead of being celebrated for their consecutive titles in India, the players have become the focal point of a contentious debate regarding the media’s treatment of athletes.

Netizens, including critics and supporters, have voiced their opinions on the short video, raising questions about its release and expressing differing views.

Some have praised Haikal for at least stepping up to answer, while others have raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the video’s release.

This incident has reignited conversations about how athletes are treated about their language skills, drawing parallels to past instances where athletes faced criticism for similar reasons.

In the past, badminton fans have called for improved management of post-match interviews.

Suggestions have been made for enhanced support for athletes during public engagements, highlighting the challenges athletes face in the public eye and emphasizing the need for fair and respectful treatment of sports personalities in the media.

Haikal Laughs Off Viral Interview Controversy

During an exclusive interview with Timesport, Haikal casually downplayed the controversy, expressing his surprise.

He found the incident amusing, noting Hon Jian’s reluctance to speak.

Despite the lighthearted tone, Haikal stressed that the issue was not a significant concern, emphasizing his continued focus on his playing career.

Since teaming up in August, the dynamic duo has stunned the badminton world with three final appearances and two championship victories at the Syed Modi International and Guwahati Masters.

Notably, Hon Jian-Haikal has also climbed the world rankings, currently standing at No. 52, trailing behind renowned pairs such as Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (No. 3), Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi (No. 12), Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (No. 19), Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani (No. 26), and Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong (No. 46).

Malaysia has been eagerly anticipating the rise of new badminton stars to maintain the country’s legacy of excellence in the sport.

With the retirement of legendary players like Datuk Lee Chong Wei, there is a growing desire to identify and nurture fresh talent that can carry on the nation’s badminton prowess internationally, including winning the first Olympic badminton gold, which remains elusive.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.