Twitter User Stands By Claim, “Moron” Issue Remains A Question Mark

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Those on Twitter would have noticed an increased interest these past few days over “moron” on the social media platform.

It all started when a Twitter user @yindian5 claimed that he had received a message from Twitter to inform him that there was a request from the “Malaysian government” to remove a post he had made.

Twitter however said they had not taken any action against the tweet at the moment and was merely informing @yindian5 of the take down request.

The tweet in question is about Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil and the recent cabinet reshuffle. In the tweet, the minister was described as a “bloody moron”.

As the matter blew up, Fahmi denied allegations of him lodging a report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) against the tweet.

Fahmi clarified that neither he nor his team requested the Commission to get Twitter to remove any posts that criticised him on the platform regarding the recent reshuffling of the cabinet.

If anything, he claims it was the organisation’s own initiative to remove the following tweets, since they do not require his permission to do so.

“I just want to make it clear that MCMC receives complaints from anybody, the general public, I have not spoken with MCMC about this particular matter, but generally MCMC does not refer to me before they take any action, they are free to take action,” he told Bernama.

He added that a member of the general public may have also been behind the report.

Facebook

When asked about his personal take on it, Fahmi noted that he is not bothered by the tweet, given his priority on other issues that are more crucial.

“I am not affected by the posts, I have no problem with that. Neither I nor my office lodged the report to the MCMC. I can confirm that,” he concluded.

Online says otherwise

However, @yindian5 is standing by the notice from Twitter which he shared. In a screenshot of the e=mail, the request was said to have been made by the “Malaysian government”.

X

The post supposedly violated the laws of Malaysia.

Following the denial, @yindian5 did not back down, claiming that there were two reports against the post from the ministry and another from MCMC.

In another tweet, the user remarked that he had used words that were more derogatory on former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak but never received such an e-mail from Twitter.

The post in question remains online and has not been taken down or deleted by the Twitter user.

Regardless of Fahmi’s denial, netizens are throwing criticism his way.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.