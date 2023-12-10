[Watch] Furious Passengers Denied Boarding For Arriving 10 Minutes Before Flight Departure!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a shocking incident that left netizens buzzing, a group of passengers were denied boarding after arriving at the boarding area a mere 10 minutes before their flight was scheduled to take off.

The incident, captured on TikTok by a user known as “pickyautan,” has sparked a heated debate online.

According to the video, the disgruntled passengers claimed they were assisting fellow travellers in locating their misplaced mobile phones at the airport, causing them to arrive late.

However, much to their dismay, they discovered that the boarding gate had already been closed.

Infuriated by the situation, one passenger took matters into his own hands, whipping out his mobile phone and recording the airport personnel responsible for denying them access to the flight.

He unleashed a barrage of criticism, accusing them of being unreasonable and threatening to expose their identities online.

Netizens, however, pointed out that the boarding area typically closes 30 minutes before departure.

Mocking the passenger’s ignorance, they sarcastically asked if he mistook the aeroplane for a bus.

The backlash against his behaviour was swift and unanimous, with many urging him to adhere to the designated boarding time indicated on his ticket.

The incident has reignited discussions about airline policies and passenger rights.

The passenger’s use of the hashtag #humanrights in his post suggested that he believed his fundamental rights as a passenger had been violated.

Nevertheless, critics argue that it is essential for travellers to abide by the rules and regulations set by airlines for safety and efficiency.

On the other hand, some said with reports of flights being delayed for hours without any apparent action taken, it’s no wonder that tempers are flaring.

Adding insult to injury, customers who arrive just a minute late face closed gates and missed opportunities.

As this controversy continues to unfold, both sides of the argument are fervently expressing their opinions online.

@anthonyloke mohon siasat perkara ni. Sejak2 kebelakangan ni kerap sangat flight delay. Menyusahkan org awam utk merancang perjalanan. Penerbangan lambat 8 jam tiada tindakan.. customer lambat seminit trus gate tutup. @MAS @airasia @malindoair pic.twitter.com/tTS1qQRaJN — zamry zakaria (@putravarsity) December 24, 2022

The Importance of Timely Boarding

Arriving early when boarding a flight is crucial for several reasons.

Firstly, if you expect a fully booked flight, arriving early improves your chances of finding available cabin space for your luggage near your designated seat.

This ensures that you won’t have to place your cabin luggage behind your seat or check it in, which can lead to significant time loss.

Secondly, airlines and airports often recommend arriving early to allow sufficient time for check-in and security procedures.

The recommended arrival time can vary depending on the airport and the flight. Still, it is generally advised to arrive at least two to three hours before the scheduled departure time.

This allows time for check-in, baggage drop-off, security checks, and any potential delays or queues that may arise.

