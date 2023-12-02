Experience The Essence Of Tokyo’s Shibuya Sky In Enchanting Kedah

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The much-anticipated Jerai Sky View officially opened its doors to the public recently, providing visitors with a breathtaking experience atop Gunung Jerai, Kedah.

This new attraction promises stunning panoramic views and an opportunity to immerse oneself in the surrounding area’s natural beauty.

It features a corner that lacks walls and obstructions and is particularly appealing to photographers, allowing them to capture stunning shots.

Located within The Jerai Hill Resort, Jerai Sky View offers visitors a chance to witness the awe-inspiring vistas from the summit of Gunung Jerai, which holds significance in the local landscape.

The resort, nestled amidst the lush greenery of the mountain, serves as a perfect base for tourists and nature enthusiasts seeking a tranquil retreat.

With a ticket price starting at RM8 for visitors aged six and above, Jerai Sky View aims to cater to a wide range of visitors, from families to adventure seekers.

The attraction provides an accessible and affordable opportunity for individuals to enjoy the scenic beauty and serenity of Gunung Jerai.

A Tale of Two Views: Contrasting Perspectives at Shibuya Sky View and Jerai Sky View

Comparisons to Tokyo’s famous Shibuya Sky View can be drawn in terms of offering a unique perspective from an elevated vantage point.

Shibuya Sky View is a renowned destination for tourists visiting Japan, including Malaysians, captivated by its stunning panoramic views.

Standing at a height of 229 meters atop the 38-floor Scramble Square Tower, visitors can enjoy unobstructed panoramic views of Tokyo from its Sky Deck.

While Shibuya Sky View showcases the bustling cityscape of Tokyo, Jerai Sky View provides a contrasting experience with its natural surroundings and breathtaking views of Kedah’s landscape.

Hopefully, the Jerai Sky View will also gain a reputation as a must-visit destination for capturing stunning views.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.