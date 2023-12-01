Young Mother Lives In Car With Kids Due To Financial Constraints 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young woman with a newborn baby and her son has been living in a car. The woman, who has just given birth to a four-day-old baby, has been living in a car in front of the Taman Ria Mosque in Sungai Petani, Kedah due to financial constraints.

“There was a family that had to sleep and quarantine with the baby for four days in the car. No place to live, his wife just gave birth four days ago. The other child has a severe fever,” wrote Kedah Press on their Facebook.

While it is unfortunate, the family has since received tremendous support after the sharing of their news.

According to the Head of Operation Murtadha Dakwah Center Muhammad Ridzuan Osman, the woman and her family have been given temporary accommodation. Her son, who had a fever, was also taken to the clinic for treatment.

In fact, the boy was visited by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the Kedah State Zakat Board, the Kedah State Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIK), and the health clinic.

Ridzuan noted that upon hearing about the news, he had gone to visit the family. He was saddened by their living conditions and felt compelled to help the family out.

“Problems led to them having to live there (in the car). We went to see them that night itself. Our team took them in and took the boy to the clinic for treatment because he had fever.

“We have also provided accommodation for the woman and her children. We are in the process of solving their problems,” he said when speaking with mStar.

Online support

Apart from financial support, the family has also been receiving tremendous encouragement from netizens online. Many in the comment section sympathised with her, praying that her family condition would improve.

One user, wrote, “Allahuakhbar … humm. May everything be good and smooth sailing after this.”

Other users like Muhammad Rizal, were praying for their health to improve.

