Boss Prevents Former Employee From Obtaining New Job

We are always encouraged to have a civilised relationship with our bosses. Regardless if your experiences are positive or negative, it is always good to not get on the bad side of your bosses, since you do not know what they are capable of.

But who knew a boss would go to the extent of preventing their former employee from landing a new job? Well, this was the case for one female netizen.

According to a confession on Malaysian Pay Gap, she had resigned from her previous job and was going for several job interviews. Unfortunately, she was rejected by every company that she had applied for.

Naturally, she pondered the reason for this. Shockingly, she learned that this was all because of her former boss. He had apparently called one of the interviewers to not hire her.

“It was because her ex-boss called the interviewers to make sure she couldn’t pass the interviews. Where can we report this?” asked her friend.

Puzzled about the details

Netizens sure did not hold back on their advice. Given that they empathised with her, they advised her to remove any association she has with the former boss – such as removing him as a reference.

They also encouraged her to report to Jabatan Tenaga Kerja while still continuing to apply for other jobs.

However, there were many others who were curious to know how the boss found out about the companies she had been applying for.

But what are your views on this? What would you advise her to do next?

