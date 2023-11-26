[Watch] Flash Floods Devastate Bukit Tinggi: Roads Submerged, Homes Flooded

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Continuous heavy rain in Bukit Tinggi has led to devastating flash floods, with muddy water submerging roads and flooding homes.

The main street in the old area of Bukit Tinggi has transformed into a raging and muddy river, causing significant damage and distress to residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the heavy rain began around 7 p.m. and persisted until 10 p.m., resulting in severe flash floods.

A massive volume of floodwater cascaded down from the mountains, wreaking havoc on shops and residences in the old area of Bukit Tinggi.

The inundation has left businesses and villagers feeling helpless, as videos and images of the devastation flooded social media.

Lee Chin Che, the Meru state assemblyman and Pahang state assembly deputy speaker, took to Facebook to address the situation.

He reported that lightning floods had struck Bukit Tinggi, affecting roads and residences near the police area.

Police officers from Bentong and Genting, as well as traffic police, have been deployed to the scene to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

Due to the strong water currents, the police have implemented road closures in stages.

All road users are urged to exercise caution and prioritize their safety.

Prompt Restoration of Affected Area Sought by Bentong MP

Meanwhile, Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman expressed concerns over the heavy rainfall, acknowledging the worry it caused residents.

She said the local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to assist and support those affected by the flash floods.

She has also urged chalet owners, guesthouse operators, and campers in the region to stay vigilant due to the current weather conditions.

With heavy rainfall persisting in the area, it is essential to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike.

This is not the first time Bukit Tinggi has been affected by such a calamity, as a mudslide previously hit it.

In February 2022, heavy rainfall caused inclement weather that wreaked havoc in Kampung Bukit Tinggi, with mud-brown water flooding homes and roads collapsing.

READ MORE: [Watch] Kampung Bukit Tinggi Flooded, Roads Collapse As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc

While the exact cause of the floods may vary, it is common for heavy rainfall to lead to flash floods in areas with poor drainage or in regions that are susceptible to landslides.

In Bukit Tinggi, the steep slope of the area may have contributed to the muddy floodwaters cascading down like a rushing river.

