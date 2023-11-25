Elderly Woman Dies, Another Injured After Car Crashes Into Shop In Taman Meranti, Bahau

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An elderly woman died while another was injured after a car crashed into a food shop in Taman Meranti, Bahau recently.

The incident happened at around 8:50 am, where the victim named Tan Joo Lan, 75, was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe injuries to the neck.

Another woman aged 35 suffered minor injuries and is currently being treated at Jempol Hospital.

Bernama quoted Jempol District Police Chief, Supt Hoo Chang Hook as saying that the incident occurred when a car driven by a 78-year-old man from Taman Satelite towards Taman Meranti.

The driver intended to park his car in front of the food shop but suddenly stepped on the accelerator, causing the car to move forward and hit two women who were eating at the shop.

The driver has been taken to the Jempol District Police Headquarters for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The police have also called on witnesses who were present at the scene to come forward and assist in the investigation.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing how tragic the incident was.

Meanwhile, Sin Chew reported that the family members of the woman who died in the accident have arranged for her funeral.

The family members have expressed their concern about the circulation of photos of the deceased’s body at the scene of the accident in various media groups.

They have requested through reporters that people refrain from forwarding such photos as it causes more sadness to the family members and is like pouring salt on their wounds.

At the same time, family members of the driver said they will attend the funeral and apologize to the victim’s family.

